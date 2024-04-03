CDs

Top CD rates today: April 3, 2024 | Highest APY falls to 5.31%

Apr 03, 2024 / 5 min read
Key takeaways

  • The leading CD rate across terms has fallen slightly to 5.31%, and it's offered on a one-year term.
  • In addition to choosing a CD based on APY, be sure to pick a term that suits your financial goals.
  • Competitive CDs are earning at least three times the national average rates.

Opening a fixed-rate certificate of deposit (CD) with a term of at least one year today should give you peace of mind that your savings will continue to earn the same annual percentage yield (APY) should rates begin to retreat later this year. APYs on competitive CDs have been high as of late because they follow the federal funds rate, which is currently at 5.25-5.50 percent — the highest it has been since early 2001. But with the Federal Reserve expected to lower rates later this year, CD APYs could eventually drop, in turn.

Today, the leading APY across CD terms has dropped slightly to 5.31 percent. That rate is for a one-year CD, and it's offered by First Internet Bank of Indiana. Shorter terms continue to earn higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.

Today's best CD rates by term

CD term Institution offering top APY Highest APY National average APY Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
3-month America First Credit Union 5.25% 1.25% $64
6-month Popular Direct 5.30% 1.68% $131
9-month Forbright Bank 5.30% N/A $197
1-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 5.31% 1.72% $266
18-month First Internet Bank of Indiana 5.04% 1.80% $383
2-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.82% 1.51% $494
3-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.66% 1.40% $732
4-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.50% 1.48% $963
5-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.55% 1.41% $1,246

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 3, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

 

When is a CD a good idea?

A CD can be a good place for money you’re saving for future purchases or expenses. For instance, you might put money into a 12-month CD for a vacation you’re planning for next year. Or, you might deposit funds into a five-year CD to make a down payment on a house soon after the CD matures. A benefit of locking in your money is you’ll be less tempted to use it for impulse purchases in the meantime.

How CD rates have changed from 2022 to 2024

National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.50 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.

This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.

McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.

CD FAQs

Methodology

Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.

In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.