Top CD rates today: April 2, 2024 | Earn 5% APY or higher

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 5.35% APY offered on a one-year CD.

In addition to choosing a CD based on APY, consider the minimum deposit requirement.

Highest CD rates are at least triple the national averages.

Like a savings account, a certificate of deposit (CD) is a place to stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest. While highest annual percentage yields (APYs) on CDs have dipped since the start of 2024, they've only decreased around a quarter percentage point or less for each term.

What does this change in APYs mean for earnings? For example, the highest one-year CD APY is currently 5.35 percent. Putting $5,000 into a CD with this rate would earn you around $268 in interest by the time the CD matured. By comparison, the highest APY on a one-year CD was 5.66 percent at the start of the year, which would have earned you $283 on a $5,000 deposit by the term's end. With such a small decrease in potential earnings, a CD could still be a viable option as a safe place to earn a competitive yield on your funds.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 2, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

Why should I put money in a CD?

A CD may be right for you if you already have an adequate emergency fund in a liquid savings account, because a CD requires that you lock in your funds for the entire term, be it as short as three months or as long as five years, even more. Putting money that’s not needed for emergencies into a CD can benefit you because you’ll often find higher rates on competitive CDs than those offered on high-yield savings accounts.

In reporting which CDs offer the highest APYs, Bankrate focuses mainly on CDs that are widely available. As such, banks or credit unions are usually ruled out that only offer their products to residents of a small geographic area. Also typically excluded are CDs that require customers to have additional accounts with a bank in order to qualify for the high rate.

CD rates from 2022 through today

National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.

This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.

McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.

Methodology

Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.

In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.