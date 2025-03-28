 Skip to Main Content

South Dakota state income tax rates

Written by
Kay Bell
and
Amy Hoak
Edited by
Andrea Coombes, CFP®
Edited by
Andrea Coombes, CFP®
Updated Mar. 28, 2025

On This Page

South Dakota is one of only nine states that doesn’t tax individual wage income. It also doesn’t have a corporate income tax.

South Dakota sales tax rate

South Dakota’s sales tax rate is 4.2 percent, and municipalities in the state may also charge their own general sales tax of up to 2 percent. Municipalities may also charge a municipal gross receipts tax of 1 percent on specific items, including alcohol sales, restaurant and bar sales, and lodging, as well as admission to amusement parks, sporting events and cultural events.

The state’s average combined sales tax rate, counting both local and state rates, is 6.11 percent, according to the Tax Foundation.

Other things to know about South Dakota taxes