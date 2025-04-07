Retirement News

 Skip to Main Content

A jar containing coins is labeled "retirement."

How to save for retirement

Retirement
The most important thing is to be realistic about your goals.
By James Royal, Ph.D.
Older couple enjoying the beach as dawn breaks

Delaware takes the No. 1 spot for the best state to retire in 2024

Retirement
Delaware is the best state for retirees this year, followed by West Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri.
By Alex Gailey
A couple meeting with a financial advisor

What is financial planning? Learn how to get started.

Financial Advisors
If it involves finances, there’s a way to plan for it and optimize the outcome.
By James Royal, Ph.D.

businesswoman stressed from work

What to do if your 401(k) is losing money

Here are five actions to take if your 401(k) balance has been getting smaller.
Apr 07, 2025
senior couple spending time together but apart during a breakfast in a morning

What will happen to my 401(k) in the event of a recession?

401(k) accounts often fall in a recession, but here’s what you can do about it.
Apr 03, 2025
Senior woman looking happy about getting a letter in the mail

Social Security benefits estimated to rise by 2.2% in 2026

What you need to know about the estimated increase expected for Social Security benefits.
Mar 24, 2025

More than 3 million people will soon get a Social Security boost. Here’s who qualifies for increased payments

Here’s what you need to know about the Social Security Fairness Act.
Mar 14, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office.

How Trump’s plans for Social Security will impact you in 2025 and beyond

From fewer taxes to longer wait times, here’s how Trump’s proposals might impact you.
Mar 11, 2025
Two retirement-age women shop at a farmer's market.

Delay, deter, donate: 6 tactics to slash RMD taxes

Here’s how you can minimize taxes before and during retirement.
Mar 07, 2025
An older surfer couple hug at the beach

How to withdraw retirement funds: Learn 9 smart ways

Here’s how to keep your savings from getting eaten up by taxes and other costly tax traps.
Mar 06, 2025
A retirement-age couple enjoys coffee while looking out at the ocean.

Ask the experts: I’m retiring soon. How do I create a realistic retirement budget?

The key is balance: Cover essentials, plan for surprises and leave room for fun.
Mar 06, 2025
