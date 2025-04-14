Key takeaways Red flags like bad communication, unprofessional behavior and a noticeable lack of skills can all signal that it’s time to fire your real estate agent.

Firing that agent might be easier said than done — you might be bound by an agreement.

Buyer’s and seller’s agreements usually have termination clauses that could allow you to part with your real estate agent.

Per the 2024 National Association of Realtors (NAR) Member Profile , a typical agent had 10 transactions in the last year. With roughly one deal closing per month, the agent you hire should theoretically have bandwidth to provide you with the best possible service.

If that doesn’t ring true for your current experience, however, it could be time for a change. You might be wondering when to fire your Realtor . Or, more pressingly, how to fire your real estate agent.

Let’s take a look at when to make that call — and how to navigate a firing legally.

How to know when to fire your Realtor

We’re all only human, so it’s OK if an agent makes a mistake or two. But you may want to consider finding a new real estate rep if you spot several of these red flags:

They don’t communicate well. Your agent should be reachable and communicative with you. If they take a long time to get back to you, it can impact your ability to see listings and put in offers before the competition. And if you feel like they’re not being straightforward with you, or possibly even lying, that’s a deal-breaker. Speaking in jargon is another issue — politely ask them to explain anything you don’t understand.

Your agent should be reachable and communicative with you. If they take a long time to get back to you, it can impact your ability to see listings and put in offers before the competition. And if you feel like they’re not being straightforward with you, or possibly even lying, that’s a deal-breaker. Speaking in jargon is another issue — politely ask them to explain anything you don’t understand. They’re not marketing your home well. Today, real estate pros have a wide range of options they can use to get the word out about your listing. If your home isn’t turning up on leading listing sites or is otherwise poorly positioned, you might want to figure out how to fire your real estate agent.

Today, real estate pros have a wide range of options they can use to get the word out about your listing. If your home isn’t turning up on leading listing sites or is otherwise poorly positioned, you might want to figure out how to fire your real estate agent. There’s a personality clash. Your agent is navigating one of the biggest decisions of your life with you. You want to feel comfortable working with them. If your personalities don’t mesh well, you might be better served by finding someone else. Trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

Your agent is navigating one of the biggest decisions of your life with you. You want to feel comfortable working with them. If your personalities don’t mesh well, you might be better served by finding someone else. Trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. They ’ re overly pushy or aggressive. An agent’s job is to advocate for you — not against you. Someone who is argumentative or tries to pressure you into things you feel uncomfortable with is not a good fit.

An agent’s job is to advocate for you — not against you. Someone who is argumentative or tries to pressure you into things you feel uncomfortable with is not a good fit. They act unprofessional. Everyone has a different work style, but there are a few behaviors that just won’t fly. If they consistently show up late to appointments (or not at all), come unprepared, lack knowledge about the property or seem distracted during your interactions, be wary. This shows a lack of respect for you as a client.

Everyone has a different work style, but there are a few behaviors that just won’t fly. If they consistently show up late to appointments (or not at all), come unprepared, lack knowledge about the property or seem distracted during your interactions, be wary. This shows a lack of respect for you as a client. They ’ re unfamiliar with the market. A good agent stays informed about their local market. If they don’t know about current market trends in your area, how can they help you find the best place or make the best deal possible? Make sure to arrange regular and continual updates from your agent on market conditions, recent sales, new listings, available inventory and price trends.

A good agent stays informed about their local market. If they don’t know about current market trends in your area, how can they help you find the best place or make the best deal possible? Make sure to arrange regular and continual updates from your agent on market conditions, recent sales, new listings, available inventory and price trends. They demonstrate a lack of skills. Whether it’s helping you stage your for-sale home or negotiating on price , you want an agent who knows what they’re doing. No one likes to feel like they left money on the closing table, whether you’re the buyer or the seller.

How to fire your real estate agent

Don’t leap to a firing right away. If you’re unhappy with your agent, you may still be able to mend the relationship: Try communicating with them openly in a non-confrontational way about the issues you have. If the issues persist, it’s probably time to let them go. You’ll need to do so legally, ensuring you’re in compliance with any agreements or contracts you signed. The last thing you want is an expensive court battle.

Once you know when to fire your Realtor or real estate agent, you can take certain steps. Those vary slightly between buyers and sellers, so we outline them separately below.

If you follow these steps, be polite and respectful. Your dissatisfaction with the agent will reflect badly on them and probably hurt their career, so be mindful not to make the impact of your feedback worse.

If you’re a buyer

If you had someone helping you buy a home, figuring out how to fire your real estate agent means:

Checking if you’ve signed anything: If nothing’s in writing and your dealings with the agent have remained informal, then you’re in the clear to walk away.

If nothing’s in writing and your dealings with the agent have remained informal, then you’re in the clear to walk away. Reviewing what you’ve signed: If you’ve signed a buyer’s agent agreement, you’re bound by the criteria in that agreement.

If you’ve signed a buyer’s agent agreement, you’re bound by the criteria in that agreement. Pursuing termination rights: Agreements do typically spell out termination rights, though, so review those carefully. If the agent hasn’t held up their end of the bargain (e.g., has missed appointments or made mistakes on documentation), you may be within your legal rights to terminate the relationship before the agreement ends. If you have a real estate attorney , you may want to have them write the termination letter to avoid any complications or liability.

Agreements do typically spell out termination rights, though, so review those carefully. If the agent hasn’t held up their end of the bargain (e.g., has missed appointments or made mistakes on documentation), you may be within your legal rights to terminate the relationship before the agreement ends. If you have a , you may want to have them write the termination letter to avoid any complications or liability. Trying to make things work: If you have a written agreement with the agent that you can’t get out of, go directly to the agent. Tell them what you need to see change. Writing a list of the issues at hand might help them understand the situation and where they need to make adjustments. Then, give the agent some time to see if they improve. Be constructive and show them you’re interested in creating a positive relationship that works for both of you.

If you have a written agreement with the agent that you can’t get out of, go directly to the agent. Tell them what you need to see change. Writing a list of the issues at hand might help them understand the situation and where they need to make adjustments. Then, give the agent some time to see if they improve. Be constructive and show them you’re interested in creating a positive relationship that works for both of you. Escalating the issue as needed: If you’re somewhat stuck and can’t get anywhere with the agent on your own, now’s a good time to escalate the issue to the agent’s brokerage, or the company for which they work. The broker there functions somewhat like the agent’s boss, and may be able to help you and the agent find a better path forward.

If you’re somewhat stuck and can’t get anywhere with the agent on your own, now’s a good time to escalate the issue to the agent’s brokerage, or the company for which they work. The broker there functions somewhat like the agent’s boss, and may be able to help you and the agent find a better path forward. Seeing if they’ll agree to termination: Sometimes, the agent or their broker will allow you to terminate your agreement early when things aren’t going well. You can request that and hope they agree.

Sometimes, the agent or their broker will allow you to terminate your agreement early when things aren’t going well. You can request that and hope they agree. Waiting out the timeline: Buyer’s agreements usually tie you to your agent until the time period specified in the agreement runs out. That probably means sticking with that agent for several months if you haven’t found resolution with them or their broker.

If you’re a seller

For folks who’ve been working with an agent to sell, the process is similar but comes with some differences. Go through these steps if you’re a seller trying to figure out how to fire your real estate agent.

Checking if you’ve signed anything: If you’ve just been informally chatting, you’re under no obligation. But if your home is already on the market, you’ve likely signed with a listing agent. A listing agent , also called a seller’s agent, usually invests more time and effort in your property upfront, such as pulling comps , marketing the home and holding open houses . This investment makes it trickier to break up with them.

If you’ve just been informally chatting, you’re under no obligation. But if your home is already on the market, you’ve likely signed with a listing agent. A , also called a seller’s agent, usually invests more time and effort in your property upfront, such as , marketing the home and holding . This investment makes it trickier to break up with them. Figuring out what you’ve signed: The most common agreement a seller would have with a listing agent is an exclusive right to sell , meaning the agent is solely responsible for bringing in prospective buyers and selling your property. It also usually means you’re responsible for paying their commission .

The most common agreement a seller would have with a listing agent is an , meaning the agent is solely responsible for bringing in prospective buyers and selling your property. It also usually means you’re responsible for . Seeing if you can get out of it: Your agreement with the agent might lay out requirements for them, and termination rights for you if they don’t live up to those. Make sure they are unambiguous. You may be able to dissolve the agreement if any of those termination rights apply to your situation.

Your agreement with the agent might lay out requirements for them, and termination rights for you if they don’t live up to those. Make sure they are unambiguous. You may be able to dissolve the agreement if any of those termination rights apply to your situation. Raising your complaints with the agent: If no termination rights apply, write down what’s going wrong for you. Craft a letter or list you can share with the agent to help them understand what you need from them. Sharing this with them in a face-to-face, non-confrontational discussion is probably best. Don’t be accusatory or attempt to place blame.

If no termination rights apply, write down what’s going wrong for you. Craft a letter or list you can share with the agent to help them understand what you need from them. Sharing this with them in a face-to-face, non-confrontational discussion is probably best. Don’t be accusatory or attempt to place blame. Going to their broker: Real estate agents legally have to work under the supervision of a broker . This person essentially acts as their boss, so getting them involved can help redirect the agent. They don’t want to lose the listing or suffer the reputational damage, so they should go out of their way to solve the problems and accommodate you.

Real estate agents legally have to work under the supervision of a . This person essentially acts as their boss, so getting them involved can help redirect the agent. They don’t want to lose the listing or suffer the reputational damage, so they should go out of their way to solve the problems and accommodate you. Asking for termination: With your list of issues in hand, you can ask the agent and/or their broker if they’re willing to terminate your agreement with them early. If the situation is difficult, they might agree. If they agree, get a written release and a waiver of liability. Also, get a list of all the people they have shown your home to. If any of those people subsequently buy your house, you’ll have to pay a commission.

With your list of issues in hand, you can ask the agent and/or their broker if they’re willing to terminate your agreement with them early. If the situation is difficult, they might agree. If they agree, get a written release and a waiver of liability. Also, get a list of all the people they have shown your home to. If any of those people subsequently buy your house, you’ll have to pay a commission. Waiting out the agreement: If nothing else works, you’ll need some patience. Your exclusive right to sell agreement should have an expiration date. After that point, you’re free to work with another agent.

Tips for hiring the right agent

You’ve been burned — it’s OK, it happens. But now you want to make sure it doesn’t happen again, and find someone who you really click with.

When you’re looking for a new real estate agent , make sure you do your research. Ask friends and family for recommendations. Search online and read reviews. Once you narrow it down to a few candidates, schedule time to interview them , and don’t be afraid to ask questions . Find out about their experience and market knowledge. And trust your gut — working with someone you genuinely like is always best.

Bottom line

Know the signs of a bad real estate agent. You don’t have to settle for someone you don’t like and don’t work well with, or someone who isn’t doing a good job for you. Walk away or figure out how to terminate or wait out the contract. Then, take your time to find a new agent who will meet your needs and work to get you what you want.

FAQs