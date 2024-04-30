At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

If you’re selling a home in the Denver area and need to do so quickly, you may be wondering whether there’s a faster way than the typical list-and-wait. The answer is yes: You could work with one of the many local businesses that advertise, “We buy houses!”

These types of companies can make the home sale process far speedier. Their business model includes making quick all-cash offers, sometimes immediately after seeing your home. From start to finish, the entire process can typically be completed within a matter of weeks, often closing on a date of your choosing. That can make them very appealing to sellers who need money fast, are in a hurry to relocate or simply want to unload an unwanted property with a minimum of hassle.

But there are downsides to selling a home this way, too. Most importantly, “we buy houses” companies in Denver (or anywhere) typically do not pay full market value for a home, meaning you’ll walk away with less cash in your pocket than you would selling with the help of a Realtor.

Types of companies that buy houses in Denver

There are numerous cash-homebuying companies that do business in the Denver area. That includes both national chains and smaller, regional operations. Most will buy homes in nearly any condition, even if it’s in need of significant repairs.

National options

Among the national chains doing business in the Mile-High City is a company that goes by the brand name We Buy Houses. Another is HomeVestors, often known as the We Buy Ugly Houses company. Both offer a speedy sales process that follows a similar approach: Once you reach out to the company with some information about your home, they’ll typically send a representative to do an in-person walk-through of the property. After the assessment is complete, you’ll receive a cash offer, either on the spot or within a day or so. Both companies buy homes no matter condition they’re in and can complete the sale within a matter of weeks.

Local options

There are also several locally owned homebuying companies doing business here. The options include:

We Buy Houses in Denver: In business for more than 20 years, this aptly named, father-and-son-owned company purchases homes as-is and does not charge any closing costs.

In business for more than 20 years, this aptly named, father-and-son-owned company purchases homes as-is and does not charge any closing costs. First Integrity Homebuyers: This outfit has been buying houses, condos and townhomes in the area since 1999. They can make a cash offer within 24 hours and close in as little as four days.

This outfit has been buying houses, condos and townhomes in the area since 1999. They can make a cash offer within 24 hours and close in as little as four days. Cash 4 Denver Homes: While this company is owned and operated by a licensed local real estate broker, it does not charge any commissions or fees and can close in just 72 hours.

iBuyers

Denver is also a popular market for iBuyers. These online-only companies pay cash for homes and offer a similarly speedy process as brick-and-mortar “we buy houses” companies. However, they usually won’t purchase homes that are in very poor condition, and some may charge steep service fees. The two biggest industry players, Offerpad and Opendoor, both purchase homes in the Denver area.

How do ‘we buy houses’ companies work?

Whether it’s a small local company or a big national brand, the sale process for cash-homebuying operations follows a similar path. Nearly all of these companies buy houses in any condition, meaning you don’t have to invest time or money in repairs before selling your home.

Things will also move quickly once you make initial contact. The company will evaluate your home (either in person or using an online algorithm) and then make an offer, sometimes immediately. They’re able to operate this quickly because they’re paying cash, so they don’t need to obtain financing from a lender. But don’t get caught up in the speed: Take time to read all the paperwork very carefully before you sign anything, and ask questions if there’s anything you don’t understand.

One important factor to consider when selling a home this way: “We buy houses” businesses usually fix up the homes they buy and resell them for a profit. So they are not likely to offer you top dollar for your home, even if it’s in reasonably good condition.

Here’s a step-by-step look at the process.

To start the process, contact the company by phone, email or an online contact form.

An assessment of your home will be conducted. This is often done in person by a company representative, but some firms will do it entirely online using photos and property records.

A cash offer will be made. This might happen on the spot by the representative who visits your home or after a few days. You are not under any obligation to accept, but don’t take too much time deciding because the offer will likely only be valid for a short time.

If you choose to accept the offer, the next step will be to schedule the closing. Some companies can close within a matter of days, and many will let you choose a closing date that works best for you (within a particular time frame).

Alternatives

If you’re not sure whether a cash-homebuyer is the right choice for you, here are some other options to consider:

Sell with a Realtor: This will be a lengthier process, though still relatively quick compared with many markets — Denver homes tend to sit on the market for about 14 days before going into contract, according to March 2024 Redfin data. (Then, you typically have to wait for your buyer’s financing to be approved before you can close.) The upshot, however, is that when you use a real estate agent you’re likely to bring in a higher price for your home.

This will be a lengthier process, though still relatively quick compared with many markets — Denver homes tend to sit on the market for about 14 days before going into contract, according to March 2024 Redfin data. (Then, you typically have to wait for your buyer’s financing to be approved before you can close.) The upshot, however, is that when you use a real estate agent you’re likely to bring in a higher price for your home. Sell by owner: Selling a home on your own, without the assistance of a professional, means you don’t have to pay a listing agent’s commission. However, this approach takes a lot of work and can be challenging if you’re new to the process. In addition, there’s a lot of money at stake — the median home sale price in Denver is $600,000 per Redfin — so a misstep can be costly.

Selling a home on your own, without the assistance of a professional, means you don’t have to pay a listing agent’s commission. However, this approach takes a lot of work and can be challenging if you’re new to the process. In addition, there’s a lot of money at stake — the median home sale price in Denver is $600,000 per Redfin — so a misstep can be costly. Rent it out instead: If you’re not pressed for immediate cash and have somewhere else to live, renting your home can provide a steady stream of monthly income. The median rent for a Denver house is $3,100 per month, according to Zillow Rental Manager.

Next steps

If you’re in a hurry to sell a home or in need of a quick cash infusion, “we buy houses” companies can certainly be an appealing option. You may want to shop around to see which company offers the best price. And before signing on the dotted line, read the contract thoroughly, ensuring that you understand exactly what you’re agreeing to.

However, these companies are not likely to be the most profitable route to selling your home. If you want to bring in the highest price you can, regardless of how long it takes, working with a local real estate agent is a better option.

FAQs