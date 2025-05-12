Key takeaways An MBA can cost anywhere from $30,000 to $175,000 for top-ranked universities.

Room and board increases the cost of an MBA degree by $13,000 per year or more for some institutions.

You can pay for an MBA with scholarships or grants that you don’t have to repay, or you can get federal or private student loans that you’ll repay once you start working.

A Master of Business Administration degree does not come cheap, costing you anywhere from $30,000 to $176,000 at top-ranked universities, per Affordable Colleges . However, an MBA can be worth the cost in order to achieve career success. It can put you on the path to a lucrative career, as MBA holders achieve an average starting salary of $120,000, according to the 2024 Corporate Recruiters Survey .

Before deciding to get an MBA, you’ll want to consider the full costs, including transportation, books and room and board.

What is the real cost of an MBA?

The annual tuition costs of an MBA program averages $18,300, according to National Center for Education Statistics data , but tuition varies widely depending on the school you choose. For example, at Columbia Business School , tuition is a whopping $88,300 per year.

Plus, the real cost of earning an MBA in person includes much more than tuition. Campus fees, room and board, transportation and textbooks increase the cost.

Textbooks typically cost between $900 to $1,200 per year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . Depending on where you choose to live, the yearly cost for room and board can run anywhere from $7,000 to $14,000 or more.

Prospective full-time, on-campus students should also consider the lost opportunity cost. This cost refers to the lost salary and job opportunities should a student quit their job. For instance, if you earn $60,000 yearly and resign to pursue a full-time education, your two-year opportunity cost is $120,000.

Expense Possible cost per year Tuition $18,000 to $88,500 Textbooks and supplies $900 to $1,200 Room and board $7,000 to $14,000 Transportation Average of $1,760

How much does an online MBA cost?

Online tuition costs for an MBA are often similar to in-person rates and range from $50,000 to $125,000 per year. While some schools do not charge out-of-state fees, the tuition fees for an online learner can exceed the costs for an in-state resident. Additionally, many online programs charge an online education delivery or technology fee or may require some on-campus participation, which adds travel costs.

With that said, students pursuing an online degree forego the cost of room and board, which can save thousands of dollars. Students may also save some money by purchasing digital textbooks if their program allows for it. Additionally, students who pursue an online MBA and continue to work reduce their opportunity costs.

How much does a top-ranked MBA cost?

Top-ranked MBA programs, such as programs at Wharton and UNC Kenan-Flagler , can cost between $72,000 to $103,000 per year, depending on which university you choose. Although these figures may seem high, they include not only tuition and fees, but also books, course materials, food, housing and health insurance, in addition to access to networking events and special workshops.

However, if you attend a top-ranked MBA program at a public institution in your state, you could save several thousands of dollars. For instance, the total cost of attendance for in-state students at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business School is $57,136, versus $83,258 for out-of-state and international students.

Cost of top 10 MBA programs

University Cost per year Total cost Wharton School $84,830 $172,200

UC Berkeley

$85,406 $167,465 Massachusetts Institute of Technology $86,550 $170,750 Dartmouth College $80,620 $158,140 Northwestern University $83,610 $164,625 Yale University $84,900 $167,100 University of Chicago $84,198 $165,159 Stanford University $82,455 $162,315 Cornell University $83,106 $163,016 University of California, Berkeley $73,160 $142,974

What factors affect the cost of an MBA program?

Several factors determine the total cost of an MBA program, including residency status, part-time versus full-time enrollment, school type and whether students pursue an online or on-campus education. On-campus fees, such as room and board, can add up quickly and vary dramatically between schools.

Enrollment status

One of the biggest decisions you’ll have to make about your MBA program is whether you’ll attend full time or part time. Full-time, in-person MBA programs typically require the highest investment due to the cost of room and board, possible relocation and lost income and opportunity. Depending on the school, lodging and food can add approximately $10,000 to $60,000 to the cost of an MBA. On average, room and board costs $12,986 per year, according to the Education Data Initiative .

Part-time programs allow students to continue working. These programs typically require students to pay per credit and take three or more years to complete. Approximate per-credit tuition costs range from about $200 for in-state students at public universities to almost $2,000 at private institutions.

Program type

When selecting an MBA program, you’ll also need to consider the length of your program and how you’ll receive your education.

MBA programs typically require 30 to 60 credits and take two years of full-time study to complete. However, many schools also offer accelerated tracks, which can lead to an MBA in one year. These programs can significantly reduce the costs of tuition, fees and room and board. Graduates also reenter the workforce in one year, decreasing the impact of lost wages.

Online programs also offer an opportunity to reduce the cost of an MBA. Some online programs do not charge additional fees for out-of-state residents. Many online students remain employed and do not pay on-campus facility fees or room and board expenses.

School type

The type of school also impacts the cost of an MBA program. Private institutions usually cost more than public schools, with in-state residents at public colleges finding the lowest tuition rates. Most prestigious programs and those that offer additional services also tend to cost more.

For instance, tuition and fees for some top-ranked private schools range from $73,362 per year ( Carnegie Mellon University ) to $92,640 per year ( Wharton ). For in-state residents at four-year public institutions, the lowest tuition rates may drop to $17,450 per year ( Missouri State University ).

How to pay for an MBA program

Most students don’t pay for MBA programs out of pocket. Financial aid, scholarships, tuition fellowships and more can help alleviate some of the costs associated with an MBA.

Fellowships, scholarships and grants

Fellowships, scholarships and grants should be your first stops for financial aid since these don’t need to be repaid at the end of your education. Many schools offer fellowships, which cover all or part of a student’s tuition fees, and may also provide mentorship and job opportunities. Schools may also provide full-ride scholarships that consider academic merit, financial need, professional experience and future career plans.

You may be able to find grants at the state level and scholarships through private organizations. Scholarship search engines can help you narrow down opportunities suited to your interests, background and future goals.

Employer-sponsored aid

Many employers pay for part or all of the tuition costs for employees returning to school to earn their MBA. A few companies that offer tuition assistance are Deloitte, Apple and Intel.

Most employer-sponsored aid and reimbursement programs require employees to remain at the company for a specified number of years following graduation, and some have set limits on how much aid you can receive.

Federal financial aid

Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for MBA programs to apply for federal financial aid. This kind of aid includes federal grants, loans and work-study programs. Schools may also refer to this form to determine eligibility for scholarships and institutional aid programs.

Student loans

If you’ve run out of options for free financial aid, you may have to turn to MBA loans in order to finance the remainder of your education. The federal government offers Direct Unsubsidized Loans and grad PLUS loans to graduate students, with fixed interest rates and benefits like income-driven repayment plans . These are usually the best place to start looking.

If you have excellent credit, you may also find lower interest rates with private student loans . While private student loans don’t come with the same benefits as federal student loans, they often let you choose between fixed and variable interest rates and have a variety of repayment terms. Remember that anything you borrow will have to be paid back with interest. Use a student loan calculator to see what your monthly and total costs will be.

Bottom line

Getting an MBA can be a great opportunity to advance your career, but it can also be expensive. Consider the cost of the program and the costs that are not advertised, such as transportation and textbooks.

Also, make sure to consider the opportunities that you may miss out on while undergoing the intensive schooling program. If an MBA makes sense for you and your career, pick an institution that meets your educational needs and your budget

Frequently asked questions about MBA costs