Key takeaways Students who have been granted legal status as emancipated minors will not have information about their parents factored into their financial aid eligibility.

You will declare your status as an emancipated minor during the FAFSA application process. Be ready to upload official documentation from the court proving this.

Because you are considered legally and financially independent of your parents, only your assets and income will be considered for financial aid.

If you have additional questions, consider reaching out to your school’s financial aid office for more information.

Any college student hoping to receive financial aid to help pay for school is required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to become eligible for grants and federal government loans. Typically, students are required to include financial information from their parents. Emancipated minors are not required to do so. If you are qualified as an emancipated student, you can submit the FAFSA without providing financial information from your parents.

Who qualifies as an emancipated minor on the FAFSA?

Emancipation is a legal process that allows minors to legally separate themselves from their parents. Parents are no longer legally responsible for providing essentials like shelter, food and clothing, and the minor is given the right to choose things like their own medical care and education. The process varies by state but generally requires the minor to prove that they can provide for themselves financially and make independent decisions.

The FAFSA automatically considers anyone under 24 a dependent student, but emancipated minors are considered independent. To file the FAFSA without parent information, emancipated minors must be declared independent by the date of their application.

Can emancipated minors be dependents?

Generally speaking, emancipated minors cannot qualify as someone’s dependent for legal or tax purposes. However, if the child was dependent for more than half of a tax year, someone may still claim them as a dependent on a tax return. In some specific contexts, such as circumstances for housing assistance, an emancipated minor may also be considered a dependent despite their current legal status.

How do you fill out the FAFSA if you’re an emancipated minor?

If you’re an emancipated minor, you will not have to fill out income information for your parents on the FAFSA. You will want to follow some specific steps that are unique to your situation during the application process.

Acquire a FAFSA ID by visiting the federal aid student website and submitting your personal information. Consent to IRS data retrieval to share your tax records with the Department of Education if you’re eligible. This will provide the most accurate information available to determine your aid eligibility. Select the appropriate box in Section 5 (“Student Personal Circumstances”) indicating that you — the student — are an emancipated minor. Have a copy of the court’s decision rendering you an emancipated minor on hand. You may be asked to upload documentation for the Department of Education or your school’s review. Provide information about your financial status, including any assets you own or financial support you may receive from legal guardians or foster parents . Reach out to your top-choice schools and explain your situation to the financial aid office. If you’ve only recently become an emancipated minor, you’ll want to ensure that you have been granted a dependency override . Some institutions may require additional steps as a result of your circumstances. Check over your application and school award packages to ensure that your status as an emancipated minor is correct.

Do I need to report public assistance as income?

Section 18 of the application is where you will designate any federal benefits you receive — these are not considered income, which is reported separately. These assistance programs may include free or reduced-price lunch, Medicaid and other support you receive as an emancipated minor. Answering this question will not reduce your eligibility to receive aid.

Do you get more financial aid if you’re an emancipated minor?

When you’re an emancipated minor, only your income and assets are considered on the FAFSA — not your parents’ income and assets. You may qualify for more aid than a dependent student because you don’t have to factor their finances into your application.

With that said, if the parents you were emancipated from had no income, and you had to earn a large income to support yourself, being legally emancipated may not make a huge difference when it comes to your financial aid package.

Bottom line

Emancipated minors filing the FAFSA are not required to provide their parents’ financial information but will still need to disclose their financial information, including income and assets. Only the student’s details will be considered to determine the amount of financial aid they are eligible for. Pulling together any tax returns, asset statements, and legal documents ahead of completing the FAFSA will help the process to move as smoothly as possible.