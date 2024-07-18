At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Best Egg is a good fit for debt consolidation and other loan purposes.

Upstart considers your education and career in addition to your credit score.

Both lenders offer standard personal loan terms for borrowers with good to fair credit.

Best Egg and Upstart are online lenders that offer personal loans for a variety of purposes. While both have similar terms, Best Egg stands out for debt consolidation. Upstart will be better for borrowers who don’t meet traditional credit score requirements.

And since they both offer prequalification, you can check your rates with Best Egg and Upstart to determine which is the better fit for you.

Best Egg vs. Upstart at a glance

Both Best Egg and Upstart offer similar personal loan products. However, their loans differ when it comes to APR ranges, eligibility requirements and more.

Best Egg Upstart Bankrate score 4.6 4.8 Better for Borrowers with a good credit score or better

Debt consolidation Borrowers with limited credit history

Borrowers with a fair credit score or better Loan amounts $2,000-$50,000 $1,000-$50,000 APRs 8.99%-35.99% 7.80%-35.99% Loan term lengths 36-60 months 36 or 60 months Fees Origination fee of 0.99%-9.99%

$15 late fee

$15 returned payment fee Origination fee of 0%-12%

Late fee of 5% of the total payment due or $15, whichever is greater

$15 returned payment fee

$10 paper copy fee Minimum credit score 700 Not disclosed Time to funding As soon as 1-3 business days As soon as 1 business day Co-signers permitted No No





Best for debt consolidation Best Egg personal loans Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Personal loans can be secured or unsecured Option to change payment due date Debt consolidation payments sent directly to creditors Cons Minimum origination fee of 0.99 percent No co-signers or joint applications High income required to qualify for the lowest rates



Best for borrowers with limited credit history Upstart personal loans Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Low starting APR of 7.80 percent Flexible eligibility requirements beyond credit score Loans eligible for education-related expenses Cons High maximum origination fee of 12 percent No option to change your due date Loan terms limited to 36 or 60 months



How to choose between Best Egg and Upstart

Both Best Egg and Upstart are good choices if you need a personal loan with less-than-perfect credit. Since both lenders allow you to prequalify, you can check your loan terms with both to determine which is the better choice for you.

APR range

Upstart has a slightly lower starting APR than Best Egg. If you have good to excellent credit, this could make Upstart a better choice — provided you qualify for a low interest rate and a small origination fee.

That said, most borrowers need to pay attention to the maximum APR. Best Egg and Upstart have the same maximum APR. In addition, according to Bankrate stats, Best Egg offers a lower average APR of 19.31 percent versus Upstart’s average APR of 25.60 percent.

Minimum credit score

Best Egg has a set minimum credit score of 700, so it’s a good option for fair credit borrowers. Upstart, on the other hand, doesn’t disclose its minimum. It considers your education, career and other factors in addition to your credit score. This can make it a good choice if you don’t have a strong credit history.

Repayment Terms

Best Egg is the better choice — barely. It offers loan terms between 36 to 60 months, while Upstart offers terms of either 36 months or 60 months. If you want a loan for 48 months, then Best Egg is the clear choice. This is especially true if you’ve already calculated potential monthly payments and know the exact loan term you want.

Time to Receive Funds

Upstart offers a quicker turnaround than Best Egg, with funds being sent in as little as one business day after approval. Best Egg’s turnaround is slightly slower, ranging from one to three business days.

For most borrowers, this won’t be a significant wait, and your bank will still take a day or two to make your loan funds available. However, Upstart will be the better option if you need an emergency personal loan.

Fees

Both lenders charge origination fees on top of late fees and returned payment fees. Like with APR, Upstart comes out ahead when you consider its minimum origination fee of 0 percent. If you are able to qualify for a personal loan without an origination fee, then it will be the better option.

Best Egg has a lower maximum origination fee. For most people, it makes sense to prequalify with both lenders and see which offers a more competitive origination fee.

The bottom line: Which lender is best?

Best Egg and Upstart are good options to consider if you need a personal loan with a fair credit score. Both offer competitive rates and the ability to prequalify. And since there aren’t any significant differences between their offers, it makes sense to see what you could qualify for and compare rates before committing.