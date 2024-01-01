Credit-builder loans lender review methodology

Just as the name suggests, credit-builder loans are a type of installment loan designed to help you boost your credit score. Unlike traditional loans — which give you a lump sum upfront — your funds are deposited into a secured account, which remains locked until you finish paying the loan back. Once the loan is paid off, the lender will transfer you the funds, minus any applicable fees.

Credit-builder loans are available from a variety of sources, from credit unions to online-only lenders. To help consumers on their search, the Bankrate team has taken on the task of vetting multiple lenders in the credit-building space to select our top picks.

How does Bankrate evaluate credit-builder loan lenders?

To evaluate credit-builder loan lenders, our team uses a 14-point scale known as the Bankrate Score. This scoring model takes into account three key factors: availability, affordability and customer experience.

How does Bankrate assign lender stars?

Bankrate’s editorial team collects data on multiple lenders, pertaining to the three key factors evaluated in our ranking system. Then, lenders are rated with a score from one to five — the latter being the highest. For instance, the lower the APR and fewer fees, the higher that lender will score, whereas the higher the APR and number of fees, the lower it will rank.

It’s also worth noting that although Bankrate may have partnerships with some of the lenders featured, these relationships do not influence our decisions. Lenders are strictly scored based on hard data and expert analysis. Our goal is to provide you with a transparent review so you can find the best product for your needs.