The top 10 cheapest cities to buy a used car in 2024
Key takeaways
- Those shopping for a used vehicle in Cleveland, Ohio, will find the lowest average used car prices, making it the most affordable city to purchase a used car.
- Residents in Ohio have the largest chance of purchasing a good used car deal as three cities on the list are in Ohio.
- No matter what state you plan to buy, the best way to get a good deal comes down to finding the right vehicle financing for your needs.
Just as housing prices vary by location, used car prices do too. According to a recent iSeeCars study, those in Cleveland, Ohio, are enjoying the lowest costs for their used cars. Other cities in the top 10 list are scattered from the East Coast to the West.
If you live near one of the best places to buy a car, it might be worth traveling to save on your car payment. We calculated the car payments below using the average interest rate of a prime borrower (9.73 percent according to Experian) and a 60-month term.
Income statistics were retrieved from the U.S. Department of Justice.
With demand and pricing for new and used cars still well above pre-pandemic levels, it’s in a car shopper’s interest to look beyond their local market. It’s possible they’ll find a solid deal on a car within 10 or 20 miles of their house. But expanding their search beyond a 50- or 100-mile radius can uncover buying opportunities worth the extra time and effort to retrieve.
— Karl Brauer, iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst
1. Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH
- Average used car price: $31,458
- Difference from national average: $2,769 less
- Average monthly payment: $664
- Median individual income: $61,617
Ohio is the place to be for inexpensive used cars. The Cleveland-Akron area has the lowest average used car price in the U.S. Three Ohio metro areas make the top 10 list, but this metro takes top spot by $164.
2. Cincinnati, OH
- Average used car price: $31,622
- Difference from national average: $2,605 less
- Average monthly payment: $668
- Median individual income: $61,617
Cincinnati and Cleveland are almost neck-and-neck when it comes to average car prices. With a four-hour drive between the two cities, it’s likely not worth traveling from Cincinnati to Cleveland and back for potential minimal savings.
3. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA
- Average used car price: $31,901
- Difference from national average: $2,326 less
- Average monthly payment: $674
- Median individual income: $75,756
Norfolk-area residents have the highest median individual income on the list and can secure a good price on a used vehicle. But don’t forget to factor in car insurance, maintenance and fuel with your average monthly payment to ensure you aren’t over budget.
4. Fresno-Visalia, CA
- Average used car price: $31,912
- Difference from national average: $2,315 less
- Average monthly payment: $674
- Median individual income: $74,819
This was the only city to make the list in the sunny state of California. It might be worth the drive for residents looking to save money. According to Car and Driver, state residents clock in one of the lowest average yearly mileages, at 14,435 miles.
5. Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL
- Average used car price: $31,971
- Difference from national average: $2,256 less
- Average monthly payment: $675
- Median individual income: $62,973
There’s always one good reason to visit Orlando, but here’s another: its average car price is one of the lowest in the US. It’s also a car-heavy city. If you live in the Orlando-Daytona Beach area or nearby, it’s worth a trip to snag a relatively inexpensive used car.
6. Detroit, MI
- Average used car price: $31,990
- Difference from national average: $2,237 less
- Average monthly payment: $675
- Median individual income: $64,579
The Motor City might be recognized for its vehicle production, but it can also be a good place to find a good used car deal. With used car prices sitting below the average, Detroit is a solid contender for Detroit-made vehicles or otherwise.
7. Columbus, OH
- Average used car price: $32,177
- Difference from national average: $2,050 less
- Average monthly payment: $679
- Median individual income: $61,617
Like Cincinnati and Cleveland, Columbus is also a great place to go if you’re looking for a low average price on a used car. Its average monthly payment is only slightly above the average you’d find in Cincinnati. As with any car, the final price is up to negotiation — and the availability of the vehicle you’re looking to buy.
8. Pittsburgh, PA
- Average used car price: $32,286
- Difference from national average: $1,941 less
- Average monthly payment: $682
- Median individual income: $66,923
Pittsburgh has a few public and commuter routes for its buses and trains. But if you’re driving around the city, car shopping won’t put a huge dent in your budget. City dwellers may want to compare the cost of parking and maintaining their vehicle against using Pittsburgh’s transit options.
9. Indianapolis, IN
- Average used car price: $32,418
- Difference from national average: $1,809 less
- Average monthly payment: $684
- Median individual income: $60,351
Indiana residents drive a lot—nearly 18,000 miles per year, compared to the national average of about 14,000 miles. If you are willing to drive to Indianapolis or already live in the area, it’s a good place to start looking for a used car.
10. Oklahoma City, OK
- Average used car price: $32,443
- Difference from national average: $1,784 less
- Average monthly payment: $685
- Median individual income: $55,362
Oklahoma City is not centrally located, so it may not be worth the drive to snag a deal. However, residents of Oklahoma should take advantage. An average used car price under $33,000 is nothing to overlook.
Financing a car in the best places to buy a car
Although these cities have decent prices for used cars, make sure it’s worth the time you will spend driving and visiting dealerships before you make a trip out. And compare auto loan rates ahead of time so you know exactly how much you need to spend. You may get a better auto loan rate by shopping around with multiple lenders.
