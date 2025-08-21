 Skip to Main Content

Auto loan early payoff calculator

Updated on August 21, 2025

How to use this calculator

Entering the following information into our loan calculator can help you determine how to pay off your car loan early and how much you could save. To get started, enter the following:

  1. 1. Amortization schedule

    The schedule on which interest is paid off on a loan. Each month a portion is paid towards the loan principal as well as the interest.

  2. 2. Annual interest rate (APR)

    This percentage, which varies based on current auto loan rates, represents the complete interest and fees. that you will be expected to pay over the course of a year for the amount borrowed.

  3. 3. Loan amount

    The amount of money that you borrow from a lender in order to purchase your vehicle. This amount tends to be lower when it comes to used cars.

  4. 4. Loan term

    This refers to the period of time that you will make repayments to your lender. With auto financing, these terms usually range from 24 to 84 months.

  5. 5. Prepayment penalty

    A fee that lenders enforce if borrowers pay more than agreed upon for their payment prior to the scheduled payment due date or pay off their entire loan balance early.

  6. 6. Principal balance

    The amount of money that you have borrowed to fund your vehicle that you have to pay back.

  7. 7. Click "View Report"

    Clicking “View Report” will show you a summary of your auto loan payoff and a schedule of payments on your loan. You also have the option to print this report.

Use your results

How to make the most of this calculator

An auto loan early payoff calculator can help you:

  • Determine the total cost of your loan.
  • Calculate how much you have left to pay on your auto loan.
  • Experiment with different terms and monthly payment amounts.

Imagine you took out a $35,000 auto loan for 60 months at 6.70 percent interest. You have 48 months remaining on your loan. The table below illustrates the potential savings you could achieve by increasing your monthly payment by various amounts.

Increased payment amount Term is shortened by Savings
$0 0 months $0
$50 3 months $322.72
$100 6 months $598.03
$150 9 months $834.93
$200 11 months $1,042.08

Next steps for auto loan early payoff

Start paying off your auto loan early with these helpful guides and tips.

