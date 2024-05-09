7 stocks to watch today: Airbnb, Disney, Robinhood and more
Earnings season is in full swing, and many stocks are bounding higher or plummeting, as companies announce their quarterly results. Many of the largest tech names, such as those in the Magnificent 7 stocks, have already reported, but plenty of big names are still making news.
Here are seven stocks that are likely to be movers and shakers on Thursday.
Airbnb (ABNB)
Airbnb reported first-quarter earnings, but it was the second-quarter projections for revenue that seemed to weigh on shares. In the first quarter, the company’s sales of $2.14 billion beat projections of $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings of $0.41 a share topped analysts’ estimates of $0.30.
Roblox (RBLX)
Roblox reported before the bell, and results came in better than analysts’ estimates. Sales of $923.8 million and a net loss of $0.43 per share both beat expectations. But the company’s guidance for the year came in below expectations.
The video game platform has some 70 million users and has shown brisk topline growth in recent quarters, such as the 30 percent boost in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Walt Disney (DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to put together a bundle of three popular streaming services, featuring Disney +, Hulu and Max. The triple play kicks off this summer and will be available as both an ad-supported plan and an ad-free plan.
The move comes amid fierce competition for consumers, as streaming services pare back their budgets and look to shore up what in many cases are cash-hemorrhaging units.
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
Financial app Robinhood Markets swung to a first-quarter profit of about $157 million, or $0.18 per share, following a loss of $511 million, or $0.57, in the year-ago quarter. This quarter’s performance topped analysts’ estimates of $0.06.
Robinhood also set a company-best quarterly record for revenue of $546.8 million. The stock has surged to start the year, but the company has received an enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission over its crypto business.
The Trade Desk (TTD)
Advertising software company The Trade Desk grew revenue a stunning 28.3 percent in the first quarter, to $491.3 million, and generated earnings of $0.26 per share. The sales figure topped analysts’ estimates of $480.5 million. Meanwhile, gross margin improved to 78.9 percent up from 77.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.
The company offers software that helps advertisers find attractive online places for their ads.
Bumble (BMBL)
The online dating app Bumble grew sales 10.2 percent year over year, to $267.8 million – surpassing analysts’ estimates of $265.5 million. Earnings per share of $0.19 beat estimates of $0.07. The company’s sales growth has averaged nearly 20 percent over the last three years.
The company’s sales guidance for the second quarter suggests that it’s estimating growth at just 4.7 percent, well below historical levels.
