At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

It’s common for home insurance companies to complete a home inspection before finalizing your policy. This sounds daunting, but these inspections primarily exist to confirm the details in your application and identify any potential risks your property could present. Insurance companies can use the information to adjust your rate or require you to make updates that help mitigate the risk of loss. If you’re a prospective homebuyer, you may be able to use the results of an inspection to negotiate a lower sale price.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Do I need a home inspection to get insurance?

In many cases, a home inspection is required in order to obtain a homeowners insurance policy. Insurance carriers need to understand the level of risk they are taking on by insuring your home in order to set your premiums. The best way for them to assess this risk may be through a home inspection. Not only is this helpful for insurers to evaluate the likelihood of you filing a claim, but a home inspection is highly recommended by most insurance professionals when purchasing real estate as it may help you identify hidden issues that otherwise would not be disclosed to you.

Not all insurers require a home inspection to obtain coverage. Some scenarios may increase the likelihood of a home inspection for insurance:

Living in an older home

Switching carriers

An inspection has not completed in the last 10 years

Replacement value on certain items cannot be identified without one

Additionally, other entities involved in your real estate transaction may mandate an inspection. If you are working with a lender, they might stipulate that a home inspection be completed before they approve your mortgage loan. If you’re selling your home, a home inspection is usually not required. However, sellers are usually required to have an appraisal done to determine the home’s value.

Can I use an appraisal to get homeowners insurance?

Your homeowners insurance provider might accept an appraisal in place of a formal inspection, however, this is up at the carrier’s discretion. Typically, the more recent and detailed the appraisal, the more likely the insurance company is to accept the appraisal in lieu of a home inspection. However, appraisals do not serve the same purpose as inspections and are usually much less thorough in discovering potential risks. Especially if the home you plan to purchase is particularly old, you will most likely need an inspection completed rather than an appraisal.

If your insurance provider does accept an appraisal, the seller will have this information available since they typically need to pay for an appraiser to evaluate the home before placing it on the market. By contrast, home inspections completed during the home purchasing process are paid for by the homebuyer. In many cases, homebuyers will submit an offer on a property contingent upon home inspection, meaning they may legally back out of the contracted sale if the home inspection does not meet their expectations.

What to know about a home insurance inspection

Home inspections are comprehensive evaluations of your home or property that aim to identify any underlying issues that might exist. An insurance home inspection allows insurers to understand the level of risk they would assume by offering you a homeowners insurance policy. During a home insurance inspection, inspectors generally use the 4-point inspection method to evaluate key areas of the home. This 4-point home inspection focuses on the following:

Roof

Plumbing

Electrical

Heating & Cooling Equipment (HVAC)

These items have a set lifespan, and insurers can use the information gathered through the home inspection to determine the likelihood that you might file an imminent claim. However, home inspectors do not have the qualifications necessary to perform a detailed analysis of any needed repairs. For example, if the home inspector flags your plumbing system as needing work, you will likely need to hire a professional plumber to actually identify the specific repair required to fix the problem.

If the property you plan to purchase fails the 4-point inspection, you will likely not be able to purchase a homeowners insurance policy until the existing issues are remedied. Any expenses you incur from having the work complete, including replacing items like an HVAC system to pass the home inspection, are yours to pay and not the responsibility of the insurance company or inspector.

What else will be inspected?

A 4-point home inspection is not as comprehensive as a whole-home inspection, and therefore is not necessarily recommended for buyers to rely on when making a purchasing decision. Instead, a whole-home inspection may be a better option as these evaluations analyze many additional areas of the home, including:

Chimneys: Inspectors will likely look for any loose bricks or cracks that might allow moisture or pests to enter the home, or smoke to escape, posing a fire risk.

Inspectors will likely look for any loose bricks or cracks that might allow moisture or pests to enter the home, or smoke to escape, posing a fire risk. Water and mold damage: Black mold, basement moisture, cracks in the foundation and more may all be identified through a whole-home inspection.

Black mold, basement moisture, cracks in the foundation and more may all be identified through a whole-home inspection. Pests: Your home inspector will typically look for any evidence that termites, rodents and other unwanted pests exist in the home.

Your home inspector will typically look for any evidence that termites, rodents and other unwanted pests exist in the home. Lead-based paint and asbestos: These dangerous materials were used in the construction of older homes, and may be identified by your whole-home inspector during their evaluation.

Tips for passing a home inspection

When scheduling a home inspection on a home you do not yet own, be sure to communicate with the seller regarding the date of the inspection. If you do not own the house, preparing for the home inspection will be the seller’s responsibility. If you do own the home, or if you are a seller preparing a home for inspection, there are many things that you can do that may increase your chances of passing a home inspection:

Complete necessary yard work: When preparing for a home inspection, it may be a good idea to trim tree branches hanging too closely to your roof or home. Walk the perimeter to ensure all dirt and mulch is at least six inches from your home’s siding, and ensure all shrubbery is at least a foot from the home.

When preparing for a home inspection, it may be a good idea to trim tree branches hanging too closely to your roof or home. Walk the perimeter to ensure all dirt and mulch is at least six inches from your home’s siding, and ensure all shrubbery is at least a foot from the home. Inspect the exterior: Inspect your siding for peeling paint, warped boards, gaps, cracks and other damage. Be sure your caulking and weather stripping is secure around doors and windows, and that they do not expose any nails. Look for any foundational cracks or damage, and ensure the gutters are cleaned and in working order.

Inspect your siding for peeling paint, warped boards, gaps, cracks and other damage. Be sure your caulking and weather stripping is secure around doors and windows, and that they do not expose any nails. Look for any foundational cracks or damage, and ensure the gutters are cleaned and in working order. Prepare your plumbing: Test your sinks, showers, tubs, faucets and drains for clogs and drips. Be sure to identify any leaks that may exist and ensure your toilets do not run when flushed. Inspect your crawl space or basement for any leaks or water damage that need repair.

Test your sinks, showers, tubs, faucets and drains for clogs and drips. Be sure to identify any leaks that may exist and ensure your toilets do not run when flushed. Inspect your crawl space or basement for any leaks or water damage that need repair. Examine your electrical: Check that your lights, switches and outlets all function properly. Test your HVAC equipment as well to ensure electrical connections work as they should. Replace air filters in your heating and cooling equipment and make sure they are clean and clear of debris.

Check that your lights, switches and outlets all function properly. Test your HVAC equipment as well to ensure electrical connections work as they should. Replace air filters in your heating and cooling equipment and make sure they are clean and clear of debris. Do a deep clean: Take care to thoroughly clean all areas of your home, including appliances, attics, crawl spaces, plumbing fixtures, HVAC equipment and more. If you have pets, it may be a good idea to either take them with you or keep them safely locked away during the inspection.

By taking the time to prepare ahead of the inspection, you may increase your chances of passing and obtaining the necessary insurance coverage.

What happens if my house fails the home inspection?

If you fail an insurance home inspection, it is likely still possible for you to obtain a homeowners insurance policy. In some cases, an insurer may issue a policy that stipulates you must make certain repairs within a set time frame (typically a 30-day period). For example, if your roof is damaged and in need of dire repair, your homeowners insurance provider might require you to have it replaced within a certain period of time in order to keep your policy in effect.

Some older homes in extreme disrepair or that haven’t had the plumbing and electrical updated may not qualify for standard home insurance. When this happens, you may have better luck finding coverage through companies that specialize in insuring high-risk properties. Insurance carriers in the excess and surplus markets are typically able to take on more risk than a standard carrier whose policies are financially backed by the state’s insurance department, which might make it easier for you to obtain coverage for higher-risk properties.

In some cases, you still might not be able to find coverage through the surplus market. If that’s the case, you may be able to get insured through your state’s FAIR Plan. The Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan may be available in certain high-risk areas in your state where private home insurance coverage isn’t available. These plans are usually more expensive than those offered through the voluntary market and are intended as a last-resort for homeowners that are unable to obtain coverage through traditional means.

Frequently Asked Questions