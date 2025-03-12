According to researchers at the University of Michigan, vehicle size increased by 26 percent from 1990 to 2022, primarily as a result of the rising popularity of heavy vehicles like SUVs. As of August 2023, Bloomberg reports that the average weight of a new passenger vehicle in the U.S. is 4,329 pounds. America’s embrace of heavy vehicles comes with insurance implications, including higher risks for owners of small vehicles and steeper liability costs for owners of heavy trucks and SUVs.

Why you should know how much your car weighs

Your vehicle’s weight might seem trivial, but it can have a meaningful impact on the hidden costs of car ownership. The weight of your vehicle can affect your potential for collision damage (and liability costs) as well as fuel economy, maintenance needs, cargo limits and environmental impact.

Vehicle weight can affect collision damage: Research by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows that larger and heavier vehicles offer better protection for occupants during a crash, but also cause greater collision damage.

Heavier vehicles tend to consume more fuel: According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), fuel economy increases by 2 percent for every 100 pounds that are removed from a vehicle. Essentially, owners of lighter vehicles pay less at the pump, while owners of heavier vehicles pay for those extra pounds.

Vehicle weight can determine which garage tools you need: Items like jack stands are categorized by weight. A 2-ton jack stand will only support a small, lightweight vehicle — whereas a 5- or 6-ton jack can typically support the largest trucks and SUVs.

Lighter vehicles have lighter cargo limits: Heavier vehicles have higher cargo limits. If you plan to tow a boat, trailer or anything else, your vehicle weight is commonly used to determine just how much you can pull.

States have limits on vehicle weight: Different states set different limits on how much your car can weigh for safety and infrastructure purposes.

How much does my car weigh?

The best way to determine your car’s weight depends on the exact measurement you’re trying to find:

Curb weight: This measurement refers to your vehicle’s unladen weight — that is, the total weight of the vehicle without accessories, passengers or baggage. The simplest way to find it is to look up your vehicle’s specs on a website like Edmunds or Kelley Blue Book. Keep in mind that you’ll need to know your car’s trim and year as well as make and model.

Gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR): This figure refers to the maximum weight your vehicle can carry safely. This number is typically stamped on the certification label found on the driver's side door pillar.

While your vehicle’s curb weight is the most basic measurement of its weight, the GVWR is the figure that government organizations like the EPA, Federal Highway Authority (FHA) and US Census Bureau use to sort vehicles into classifications such as light- or heavy-duty.

Is my car’s weight affecting my auto insurance?

Vehicle weight isn’t a primary rating factor for car insurance, but it can impact the loss rates associated with the type of vehicle you drive. Weight and size may contribute to lower average insurance rates for heavier vehicles like SUVs when compared to smaller passenger cars. However, factors like vehicle value may play a bigger role in determining the cost of insurance, particularly when it comes to full coverage.

The table below compares curb weight and average full coverage insurance costs for 2023 models of six popular vehicles, including two SUVs, two pickups and two sedans.

Model Curb weight (lbs) Average annual insurance cost Chevrolet Silverado 4,400 – 5,650 $2,644 Ford F-150 4,134 – 5,950 $2,608 GMC Yukon 5,677 – 5,827 $2,840 Honda Civic 2,828 – 3,102 $2,640 Subaru Forester 3,454 – 3,594 $2,237 Toyota Camry 3,310 – 3,575 $2,678

Let’s break down the numbers we’re seeing above. Despite weights that vary from just under 3,000 to nearly 6,000 pounds, most of the models listed have similar insurance rates. Vehicle weight may play a role in this equation: heavier vehicles like the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150 are worth more than a small car, but don’t cost significantly more to insure.

Weight may also play a role in bringing down costs for the Subaru Forester, one of the most affordable vehicles to insure. Although it’s worth more than a Honda Civic or Toyota Camry, the Forester’s middle-of-the-road curb weight may reduce the insurance risks to occupants without significantly raising its potential to cause property damage.

The bottom line: Buying a smaller car may not help you save on insurance. If you’re not sure what type of vehicle you’d prefer, comparing quotes for a few different body styles could help you determine the best fit for you and your insurance budget.

