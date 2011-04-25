Financial Security Index
How do Americans feel about their job security, net worth, level of savings and debt? Bankrate's Financial Security Index gauges the marketplace each month and Bankrate experts provide insight for mastering your money.
Latest Financial Security Index Articles
Americans think Washington will hurt their personal finances
Americans say they don’t expect to gain a lot from the GOP tax cut.3 min read Dec 21, 2017
As vote nears, Democrats and Republicans are even more divided about their finances
Our survey finds voters are even more divided about debt, job security and savings.2 min read Oct 18, 2016
How Democrats and Republicans differ on their personal finances
With a Democrat in the White House, Republicans are more pessimistic about finances.5 min read Sep 26, 2016
Real estate is top investing choice, with stocks only tied for third, survey finds
We found people still seem leery of stocks and prefer to put their money in property.4 min read Jul 19, 2016
Meet 2 people whose emergency funds rescued them
1 in 4 Americans has no savings, our survey finds. Here’s how stashed cash can help.4 min read Jun 21, 2016
We asked people to name their top financial regret. You won’t believe what they said
We asked people which of their money decisions make them go, ‘D’oh!’ See the answers.3 min read May 17, 2016
Survey: If you’re bummed that your income isn’t budging, join the crowd
Impatience with income has led to a wavering sense of financial security in the U.S.2 min read Apr 19, 2016
Millennials increase their savings but financial security slips
20% of Americans don’t have any savings, but millennials buck the trend.3 min read Mar 28, 2016
Despite the growing economy, Americans say they’re not spending more
Despite the growing economy, Americans say they’re not spending more. Here’s why.3 min read Oct 13, 2015
When crisis hits, older Americans more likely to raid retirement savings
Paying for emergencies with retirement savings can hurt you. Who does that?3 min read Sep 23, 2015
Survey reveals Americans’ top investment choice: Real estate
Investing tastes are changing. Americans’ top choice has shifted in a surprising way.3 min read Jul 22, 2015
Lawn mowers, trucks and whiskey — and other things we bought with money we saved on gas
As gas prices dropped, some invested their savings. And then there are these people.1 min read May 18, 2015
America’s best savers are not the wealthy
When we asked people how much they save, the answer was surprising.3 min read Mar 30, 2015
Survey: 36 percent not saving for retirement
Bankrate’s survey finds an alarming lack of savings among Americans.3 min read Aug 18, 2014
Focus for many consumers? Just paying bills
Just getting by, not getting ahead? You’re not alone, a Bankrate poll finds.3 min read Nov 25, 2013
June 2013 Financial Security Index charts
These charts point out the most interesting factors in June’s Financial Security Index.2 min read Jun 24, 2013
Short on savings, Americans still feeling positive
Bankrate’s Financial Security Index hit a record high while emergency savings are running low.2 min read Jun 24, 2013
40 percent of Americans don’t have a budget
Budgeting is known by many as a bad word, but some do it faithfully without regret.3 min read Aug 01, 2011
Americans raiding retirement funds early
Financial emergencies led 19 percent of Americans to tap into retirement money in the last year.2 min read Apr 25, 2011