At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

The 2023 winter holiday season took off smoothly for most U.S air travelers. Despite a record number of passengers taking to the air, the flight cancellation rate was a low 0.8 percent, according to the Department of Transportation. This is in sharp contrast to 2022, which saw an 8.2 percent cancellation rate for the same period.

The 2022 fiasco was largely influenced by Southwest Airlines’ cancellation of more than 16,000 flights during the busy holiday travel season, which led to millions of the airline’s passengers being stranded.

But it calls into question: If your airline flight is suddenly canceled, can you be reimbursed for the money you shelled out on your ticket? Here’s what airlines are required to provide — including for those additional, unexpected expenses you incurred on food or hotel stays because of a disrupted itinerary.

Airline refund policies and the DOT

If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed, you have the right to consumer protections that include a refund of your ticket price and baggage fees under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s consumer protections.

Most major airlines will rebook you on another flight with the same airline without additional payment, but you’re not required to accept the change — even if you have a non-refundable ticket. What you’re entitled to depends on the circumstances:

For canceled flights , no matter the reason, you have the right to a full refund if you decide against a rebooking on another flight.

, no matter the reason, you have the right to a full refund if you decide against a rebooking on another flight. For schedule changes and significant delays , you have the right to a full refund if you decide against continuing your travel. Note that there’s no set definition of a “significant delay,” and so it’s possible you’ll need to file a complaint and wait for a resolution.

, you have the right to a full refund if you decide against continuing your travel. Note that there’s no set definition of a “significant delay,” and so it’s possible you’ll need to file a complaint and wait for a resolution. If your class of service is downgraded — for example, you’re asked to give up a business-class seat for economy — you have the right to a refund of the difference between fares.

These protections apply whether you purchased your ticket directly with an airline, through a travel site or even through a travel agent. And while you’re not entitled to a refund on incidentals, for delays of more than three hours, your airline may offer to reimburse you for meals and even necessary hotel stays.

Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman offers this: “My best advice to someone affected by cancellations would be to start with whatever the airline is offering and then pull in their credit card as a backup, if the card offers travel protections.”

Credit card travel insurance

Many top credit cards offer travel insurance as a benefit that kicks in after unexpected events disrupt your travel plans. If your domestic or international travel is interrupted by weather-related issues, for instance, your credit card might protect you from resulting monetary losses.

Your card’s travel insurance might also cover medical emergencies that occur while you’re away from home. If you or your travel companions fall sick during a trip, for example, your card might reimburse you for medical costs you paid out of pocket, or evacuation to a nearby medical facility.

If you need to stay at a hotel due to travel delays, your card’s insurance could take care of those expenses too. Same goes for missing or lost baggage: Your card’s travel insurance might supplement coverage offered by your airline or homeowners policy.

If you’re not sure whether your credit card offers travel insurance, check with your card issuer and ask exactly what protections it offers.

How to file a complaint

If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed, you should first try to resolve any complaints you have directly with your airline or a ticket agent. Typically, you’ll find airline customer service representatives at the airport available to address your concerns. You could also file a complaint directly with an airline. The DOT requires airlines to acknowledge consumer complaints within 30 days of receipt and address or resolve the issue within 60 days.

If you aren’t satisfied with the resolution the airline provides, consider filing a complaint directly with the DOT. You can submit a complaint online, call 202-366-2220 or mail your complaint to:

Office of Aviation Consumer Protection

U.S. Department of Transportation

1200 New Jersey Avenue SE

Washington, DC 20590

The bottom line

If you find yourself without a flight due to an airline cancellation or a significant delay, you may be eligible for a refund of your ticket costs. You may also be reimbursed for food and hotel stays, depending on the airline. Start by contacting your airline and asking for a refund to your credit card. And look into whether your credit card comes with travel insurance that can cover expenses airlines wont.

If you’re still unhappy with the help you’re getting, consider filing a complaint directly with the airline or the Department of Transportation as a last resort.