Sony Card™ from Comenity: Earn bonus rewards on dining, entertainment and Sony purchases

Written by
Natalie Campisi
Edited by
Bankrate Staff
 /  3 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.4

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of Sony Visa&#174; Credit Card

Sony Visa® Credit Card

*
4.4
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

1X - 5X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Editor’s note: This offer may have expired or no longer be available.

Sony Visa® Credit Card overview

Gamers, media hounds and techies have something to sing about with the Sony Visa Credit Card, as it targets entertainment enthusiasts who spend money on games, movies, music and new tech. The big value here is the points you can earn on Sony products, an impressive 5X points per dollar. This includes everything from Sony video games to home entertainment.

You can also snag 5X points per dollar for music and video downloads, movie theater purchases and movie rentals, as well as digital streaming and subscription services. By linking your Sony card to various accounts, such as Netflix and Amazon, subscribers can potentially accumulate points for dollars they would’ve spent anyway.

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: 5X points per $1 spent on Sony® purchases at Sony stores and authorized retailers and on entertainment purchases such as movie and concert tickets, 2X points per $1 spent on ride shares, cable and internet as well as restaurants (including dine-in, takeout and delivery), plus 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
  • Welcome offer: Earn a $100 statement credit when you open an account and use the Sony Card within 60 days. Then, earn a $50 credit when you spend $500 within 60 days of account opening (offer ends 9/12/22).
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Purchase intro APR: N/A
  • Balance transfer intro APR: N/A
  • Regular APR: 13.99%, 19.99%, or 22.74% (Variable)

Current welcome offer

New cardholders can earn a $100 statement credit when you open an account and use the Sony Card within 60 days. Plus, new cardholders also will get a freebie after making their first purchase on the card: a $50 credit when you spend $500 within 60 days of account opening (offer ends 9/12/22).

Rewards rate

Its generous point structure allows cardholders to earn up to 5X Sony Rewards points per dollar on Sony purchases at authorized retailers, including Sony’s own marketplace. You’ll also earn 5X points per dollar on select entertainment purchases, including digital streaming and subscription services, concert and sporting events, music and video downloads and movie and theater tickets.

How you earn

You can use your points to bid on exclusive concerts and other special events. Earn more points on various products through the Sony Marketplace, including 8X the points for Columbia Sportswear purchases.

If you shop at the Sony Rewards Marketplace, you will find some other points-earning opportunities, including a stellar 8 points per dollar when you buy Columbia Sportswear products, 4x the points at Foot Locker and 5x the points at Textbooks.com.

How to redeem

Cardholders can redeem points through the Sony Store’s website or mobile app, but it is required that you have 500 points in your account prior to redemption. Purchasing additional points is an option if you don’t have the required amount of points to redeem a product. As soon as your order is placed, points are placed on hold and will be deducted from your account upon shipment.

Rates and fees

  • There is no annual fee.
  • You’ll pay no foreign transaction fee on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • The APR falls between 15.49% and 24.99%, depending on your creditworthiness.
  • The cash advance fee is either $10 or 3% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater.

Bankrate’s Take: Is the Sony Visa Credit Card worth it?

Tailor-made for entertainment and tech consumers, the Sony Visa Credit Card is one of the best cards for rewarding these types of purchases.

For people who don’t spend much on tech and entertainment, there are many other rewards cards out there that offer more flexible ways to earn points, such as the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare the best excellent credit cards
Written by
Natalie Campisi
FORMER REPORTER, HOME LENDING

Natalie Campisi is a former mortgage reporter at Bankrate.

Edited by
Bankrate Staff

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Excellent Credit

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score