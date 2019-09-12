Credit One Bank® Unsecured Visa® with Free Credit Score Access review

Credit One Bank® Unsecured Visa® with Free Credit Score Access Overview

The Credit One Bank Unsecured Visa is made for those with not-so-great credit looking to improve their credit score and increase their credit line.

What are the advantages and disadvantages?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card offers 1 percent cash back on eligible purchases

  • Checkmark

    View your Experian credit score and credit report summary online (terms apply)

  • Checkmark

    Your account is regularly reviewed for credit line increases

  • Checkmark

    Zero Fraud Liability

  • Checkmark

    No deposit required

Cons

  • No welcome bonus

  • Annual fee of $0 to $99

  • Foreign transaction fee of either $1 or 3 percent of each purchase in U.S. dollars, whichever is greater

A deeper look into the current card offer

With the Credit One Bank Unsecured Visa, a bad credit score doesn’t mean you’re exiled from earning rewards—you’ll earn a flat 1 percent cash back on eligible purchases.

The Unsecured Visa charges an annual fee between $0 to $99, depending on your credit score range. Unfortunately, some accounts will be billed the annual fee in 12 equal portion-split each month, whereas others will receive one annual bill in the full amount. In order to prevent any surprises that may put your account in delinquency, make sure to budget for a $99 annual fee payment at the end of your first year.

Benefits

Responsible card usage will benefit you thanks to regular account reviewing for credit line increases. If you qualify, Credit One Bank will notify you.

The card also offers free access to your Experian credit score and credit report summary through your online account (terms apply).

With the card’s zero fraud liability protection, you won’t be held responsible should your information be compromised and any unauthorized charges be made. You’ll also receive free Credit One Fraud Alerts messages should the issuer suspect any fraudulent activity in your account.

How to redeem rewards

You’ll automatically receive your cash back rewards in the form of statement credit. Keep in mind you won’t earn rewards on cash advances or fees or while your account is delinquent.

Get the most value from the Credit One Bank Unsecured Visa

According to the Credit One Bank site, there are four potential Cash Back Rewards programs that you can qualify for based on your creditworthiness. You’ll be notified of which program you’re eligible for after submitting a pre-qualification request and confirmation of card offer qualification.

The potential cash back programs are as follows:

  • 0 percent cash back rewards on eligible gas, groceries, mobile phone service, internet service and cable and satellite TV service
  • 0 percent Cash Back Rewards on eligible Gas, Groceries, Dining Purchases, Mobile Phone Service, Internet Service, and Cable & Satellite TV Services
  • 1 percent Cash Back Rewards on eligible Dining Purchases and 1.0 percent Cash Back Rewards on other eligible Purchases
  • 0 percent Cash Back Rewards on eligible Purchases

Bankrate’s Take—Is the Credit One Bank Unsecured Visa worth it?

If you value payment flexibility, you’ll enjoy the ability to choose your payment due date with the Credit One Bank Unsecured Visa. After your initial billing period, you can select a new due date at least six days before or after your original due date, effective once the new due date appears on your statement.

You’ll also receive benefits like 24/7 roadside and travel assistance, purchase protection, extended warranty coverage and a rental car collision damage waiver.

The information about the Credit One Bank® Unsecured Visa® with Free Credit Score Access  has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

