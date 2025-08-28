How Capital One takes business travel rewards to the next level

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date.

Travel is a key component for many businesses. The right travel card can elevate business travel for you and your employees and unlock exclusive benefits and bonuses that reward you for your loyalty and spending.

If you’re looking for a business card that meets your enterprise’s next-level needs, the Capital One Venture X Business might be for you.

From rewards for everyday spending and travel purchases to flexible redemption options, loyalty bonuses and exclusive benefits for cardholders, the Venture X Business card offers a seamless way for you and your employees to spend more, earn more and take travel to the next level.

Capital One Venture X Business card offers: Flexible redemption: Earn miles with no caps, blackout or expiration dates, and redeem through Capital One Travel or one of its 15+ transfer partners¹

Business-grade capabilities: Access tools for your business such as free employee cards, billing integrations, high security features and more²

Elevated travel benefits: Skip the lines with TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. Plus, enjoy unlimited complimentary access to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network³

¹Terms and conditions for the receiving loyalty program and Capital One Rewards program apply.

²To receive a statement credit up to $120, you must use your Venture X Business card to either complete the Global Entry application and pay the current application fee, or complete the TSA PreCheck® application and pay the current application fee. Credit will appear within two billing cycles, and will apply to whichever program is applied for first. One statement credit per account every four years, and your account must be open and in good standing when the credit is applied. Refer to the Application or Account Terms for additional details.

³Lounge access is not guaranteed and is subject to space availability. Terms apply and are subject to change. Learn more about Capital One Lounges at: https://capitalonetravel.com/lounges/capital-one-lounges

Spend more, earn more

The Venture X Business card rewards cardholders with travel miles for every dollar you spend. Both travel and everyday purchases can rack up your miles. With the option to spend rewards in a variety of ways, every mile you earn can be put where you want it.

For every purchase made on the Venture X Business card — from cardholders and authorized users — you’ll earn 2X miles with no limits, blackout dates or restrictions. Anything from office supplies to a night on the town can earn miles on your account.

The rewards don’t stop there. Cardholders who book their flights through Capital One Travel, Capital One’s exclusive travel portal, earn 5X miles for every dollar they spend. Hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel earn 10X miles, meaning that a hotel booking that costs $500 can net you 5,000 miles in one go. All of these miles are unlimited, meaning there’s no cap on how many rewards you can earn.

One of the key benefits for Capital One cardholders are the flexible spending features that come with earning rewards. The Venture X Business card has no preset spending limit, no rewards limits and no foreign transaction fees. Cardholders can earn from anywhere at any time, and spend their rewards with Capital One’s network of partners.

Key reward features of the Venture X Business card include: 2 miles per dollar on every purchase

5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One’s travel booking site

10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One’s travel booking site

Rewards that pack a punch

Earning rewards is just the beginning. The Venture X Business card offers high-impact redemption options that reward you for your spending, as well as lucrative bonuses for cardholders.

Venture X Business miles can be redeemed through a variety of channels to cover flights, hotels, rental cars, travel packages and other expenses around the globe. Cardholders can choose between booking through Capital One Travel, which offers exclusive deals and bonuses for travel booking or through one of Capital One’s 15+ transfer miles partners.

Plus, you can enjoy the flexibility of using your miles to cover travel purchases that have been made in the last 90 days, giving you the chance to reduce or wipe out eligible travel balances on your card bill.

Both newcomers to the Venture X Business card and loyal cardholders can earn further rewards. First-time Venture X Business account holders can get a welcome offer:

Earn 150,000 bonus miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months from account opening

The Venture X Business card also rewards continuous account holders with a $300 annual credit toward bookings on Capital One Travel and a 10,000 mile annual bonus for every card anniversary.

Miles don’t expire, and there are no blackout dates for booking, keeping your options flexible all year round.

Venture X miles are incremental in value, meaning the more you spend, the more value you’re earning toward purchasing travel packages, hotel stays, flights and more. Every mile has a flat value with no caps, so your rewards will have the same impact no matter what your balance is.

Key reward features of the Venture X Business card include: Redemption options through Capital One Travel and 15+ transfer partners

Incremental value miles that don’t expire

150,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months from account opening

A 10,000 mile anniversary bonus with a $300 annual credit toward Capital One travel bookings⁴

⁴Annually, eligible Venture X primary account holders will receive a $300 Capital One Travel credit (“Credit”) to use toward purchases made through Capital One Travel. Each annual Credit will expire on the next account open date anniversary. The Credit will be available within Capital One Travel and can be applied to purchases at checkout. The Credit may be used in whole for a single purchase or in part over multiple purchases. Rewards will not be earned on the Credit. If the purchase using the Credit is canceled, the Credit will be restored if it is not expired. An expired Credit will not be restored upon cancellation. A Venture X card account must be open and in good standing to receive or use the Credit.

Benefits that support your business

The Venture X Business card isn’t just a card for travel — it’s a card that can fit seamlessly into your business. Capital One offers features that can not only support your business travel, but elevate it.

Account holders for the Venture X Business card can issue free employee cards to authorized users with customizable spend limits on each card.

Capital One Business also offers the ability to easily make all of your vendor payments in one place with Pay Vendors. Use your Venture X Business card to pay vendors, even those that don’t accept cards. Choose how you’d like to pay – by card for a 2.9 percent fee or by bank transfer for free – and pay your vendor your way.

The Venture X Business card can also fit seamlessly into your business accounts. Account holders can securely download purchase records into several accounting, billing and balance formats including Quicken, Quickbooks and Excel. Plus, business owners can get an itemized report of cardholder spending to simplify budgeting and tax filing.

Finally, Capital One is dedicated to transaction and card security. They offer virtual cards that allow you to make online purchases without needing a physical card or exposing the card number to merchants, adding a layer of security in the event of a breach or a data leak.⁵

Capital One also offers fraud protection with card lock features, $0 liability for unauthorized charges⁶ and security and fraud alerts if there is suspicious activity detected on the account. This keeps you, your employees and your card funds safe, no matter where you go.

Key business features of the Venture X Business card include: Unlimited free employee cards

Purchase records for Quicken, Quickbooks and Excel formats

Virtual card options for additional security

Flexible vendor pay options

Fraud protection and $0 liability for unauthorized charges

⁵Some customers will not be eligible to access a virtual card. If you are eligible, you must verify your identity before accessing your virtual card. In some cases, you will not be able to access your virtual card until approximately 30 days after account opening. Virtual cards may not be accepted by all merchants.

⁶Claims of unauthorized use are subject to verification and investigation. Accountholder may be responsible for transactions by other employees who use the account.

Access to Capital One exclusive benefits

The Venture X Business card goes beyond travel rewards. Being a Capital One Business cardholder unlocks exclusive benefits for travel, booking and more.

One of the key benefits for Capital One members is Capital One Travel, a hub for booking travel, redeeming card rewards and finding exclusive travel deals year-round. Capital One helps you hunt for the best deal by offering price prediction tools, alerting you when the best prices are coming up and offering price drop protection credits if the price dips after booking.⁷

Capital One Travel regularly price-matches for hotel bookings and other expenses, matching or beating prices of other booking services, such as Expedia. Price match guarantees it will match your price if you find a better deal.⁸

Cardholders can link their airline loyalty accounts and earn loyalty miles for their favorite brands, while earning 5X Venture X miles on airline travel and 10X miles on rental car and hotel bookings through the Capital One Travel Portal.

Capital One also has your back when you’re on the go. Cardholders can access Capital One Lounges in airports with over 1,300 partner lounges available for unlimited and complimentary access for Venture X Business cardholders. Primary cardholders can enjoy an up to $120 statement credit on TSA PreCheck or Global Entry for faster and easier airport passage.²

Key benefits of the Venture X Business card include: Access to Capital One Travel for exclusive deals, price drop protection, bonuses and more

Capital One Lounge and partner lounge access

An up to $120 statement credit on TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

⁷Capital One Travel bookings include services such as price freeze, change a flight after you book, price prediction, price watch, price drop protection and price match guarantee. Additional fees may apply. The availability of these services varies by account and they may not be available on all bookings. Terms apply. See travel.capitalone.com/terms-of-service for details.

⁸Capital One Travel’s price match guarantee is available on eligible flight, hotel and rental car purchases made through Capital One Travel if you find a qualifying, cheaper itinerary elsewhere and let us know within 24 hours of booking. If applicable, Capital One will issue you a travel credit for the difference. Perks and qualifying activities vary by location and are subject to availability. Price matching before and after you book may not be available on all reservations. Terms apply. See https://travel.capitalone.com/terms-of-service for details.

The bottom line

The Capital One Venture X Business card can unlock plenty of benefits for you, your business and your employees with elevated travel rewards that don’t expire, business features that offer flexibility and seamless integration into your business accounts and exclusive access to Capital One’s travel benefits.

Leveling up travel for your business means leveling up your business travel card. If the Capital One Venture X Business card and its rewards sound right for your business.

Annual fee $395, terms and conditions apply.