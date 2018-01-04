Barclaycard Arrival Plus® World Elite Mastercard® review

Snapshot

4.1

Bankrate rating
Info
Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

2 miles

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Editor’s note: The Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard is no longer available through our site.

Barclaycard Arrival Plus® World Elite Mastercard® Overview

The Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard is the rare travel rewards credit card that’s uncomplicated.

You’ll earn 2X miles for every $1 spent on all purchases, which means you don’t have to mess with tracking category spending or scratch your head to remember how much the card will pay back for a nice restaurant meal.

We love the reward redemption flexibility the card champions. You can use your rewards to book travel on any airline, hotel or cruise ship. You can even pay your cab fare.

What’s more, discount travel sites are covered here, as well, letting you book your trip your preferred way.

Review

If you’re a globetrotter, road-tripper or wanderer of any type, the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard should be in your wallet. At just $89 annual fee, waived for the first year, this card offers generous and simple rewards, along with travel protections and no foreign transaction fees — just like the flashier, more expensive travel cards, but without the big price tag for ownership.

The current sign-up bonus is pretty generous. Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first 90 days. The mileage redemption is as easy as it gets. You can book through Barclaycard’s travel portal or just redeem your mileage as a statement credit and book your travel via any method you like.

Fees and APRs

  • This card charges a variable APR of 18.24%, 22.24% or 25.24% depending on your creditworthiness.
  • Enjoy an introductory 0% APR offer for 12 billing cycles for each balance transfer made within 45 days of opening the account.
  • The annual fee is $89 (waived for the year).
  • There’s a balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of the transfer, whichever is greater.
  • There are no foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside the United States.
  • Late payments won’t affect your annual percentage rate.
  • Rates and Fees

Extras, perks and using points

Miles can be redeemed for statement credits starting at 10,000 miles for $100 worth of credit. You can redeem for all or a portion of your travel charges as long as it’s within 120 days of the purchase. Here’s a nice perk: You’ll get 5% of your miles back every time you redeem. So, if you redeem 10,000 miles, you’ll automatically get 500 of those back in your account.

To redeem your miles, log into your card account online. There is no fee to redeem your miles and they never expire as long as your account is open and in good standing.

This card comes with Mastercard World Elite concierge and luxury travel benefits, which also includes some travel and auto protections.

You can receive a complimentary FICO score online and get an alert if your score has changed.

Bankrate’s Take: Is the Barclaycard Arrival Plus® World Elite Mastercard® worth it?

Anyone seeking a simple travel rewards plan with easy, breezy redemptions and without a fat annual fee can get behind the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard.

Compare the best excellent credit cards

