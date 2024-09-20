At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Pending charges on credit cards are temporary holds to ensure payment for potential damages or incidental expenses.

Pending charges typically take up to three days to clear with the merchant, but can take longer.

Issues with pending charges should be resolved with the merchant, not the card issuer.

Have you ever checked your credit card account to see your balance or confirm that a purchase has posted, only to see a transaction listed as “pending” even after days or even weeks? When using a credit card, it’s normal for charges to sit in limbo as pending transactions, especially for large ticket items, restaurant bills or hotel stays — but for how long?

And what if you have an issue and want to cancel a charge while it is still pending? Let’s take a look at when a pending charge should clear and what to do if you run into an issue.

What does it mean when a transaction is pending

When you swipe your credit card to make a purchase, the merchant’s acquiring bank — which handles the payments for the merchant — communicates with your card issuer to make sure that you have a valid account with sufficient funds to make the purchase. The funds are deducted from your available credit line as a pending transaction but have not yet been paid to the merchant.

It is also customary in the hotel industry to place a hold on your credit card when you check in for your stay. That way, the hotel will be covered in case you cause any damage to the room, and also for incidental expenses such as snacks or drinks you took advantage of. Car rentals could also place a hold on your card to cover incidental expenses, which would show up as a pending charge.

In the restaurant industry, your final tab will likely include a customary tip, so your initial payment will be a pending payment until the bill is finalized. At gas stations, too, proprietors will likely place a small hold on your card to ensure you have funds.

How long does it take for a pending charge to clear?

Usually, a pending charge will show on your account until the transaction is processed and the funds are transferred to the merchant. This could typically take up to three days but may stretch longer depending on the merchant and the type of transaction.

In the hotel industry, for instance, a hold for incidentals that appears as a pending charge will be cleared soon after you pay the hotel bill for the charges you actually incurred when you check out. If you use a different payment type, such as cash or debit card though (or even a different credit card to pay your bill than the one that has the initial hold on it), it could take a while for the hold to clear with your card issuer. So while using a credit card to book your hotel stay can offer many benefits with the right card, keep in mind you’ll be dealing with a pending charge that could get delayed if there are any issues.

In the meantime, the pending charges will reduce the amount of credit you have available on your card, so make sure to take that into account when you use your card.

What to do if there’s a problem with your pending transaction

What if you have an issue with a pending transaction? In some cases, a merchant may duplicate a charge. For instance, an online merchant could verify your card when you make the purchase and then authorize your card when you are actually due to make the payment (typically after the merchant ships your order). While this sort of hold could appear twice in your pending transactions, you will only be billed once.

Card issuers are not inclined to resolve issues with pending transactions, considering that the amount is not yet finalized and the actual payment due may differ. That’s why you should contact the merchant to sort out any issues you have with pending transactions. If you want to cancel a pending transaction, the merchant must contact your card issuer and ask it to cancel the transaction.

And what if the merchant is unwilling to sort out an issue with a pending transaction? Perhaps you can’t even reach a representative to sort out your issue. Unfortunately, you can’t dispute a pending transaction with your card issuer. You will have to wait until a transaction actually posts to resolve the matter. You could then take advantage of the protections that the Fair Credit Billing Act offers to file a dispute about the charge with your card issuer.

The bottom line

Credit card charges typically show up as pending transactions on your account until the transaction is processed or a hold is removed. This could stretch out several days. If you have an issue while a transaction is pending, you will have to resolve it with the merchant. You can’t dispute a pending charge with a card issuer and will have to wait for it to actually post.