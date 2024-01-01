Awards methodology
Our winners were carefully selected following an in-depth evaluation by our editorial team, who are industry experts. Our methodologies below provide more information on how we named our winners.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of .
Banking
Best bank overall: Ally Bank
In assessing the best bank overall, Bankrate considered banks and credit unions in every category: big banks, regional, online and credit unions. Factors included fees charged, if any, across account types, availability of competitive annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum deposit amounts, access to funds and payment services, innovative digital features and more.
Best big bank: Capital One
In determining the best big bank, Bankrate looked at banks with hundreds of branches across multiple states and regions. Factors included the range of products offered, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.
Best online bank: Ally Bank
In selecting the best online bank, Bankrate evaluated dozens of banks without branches or operating as digital financial institutions whose products are widely available online. Factors included the range of products offered, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.
Best regional bank: Texas Capital Bank
In judging the best regional bank, Bankrate evaluated dozens of banks that generally had fewer than 500 total branches in the U.S. and generally operated a physical presence within a specific region. Factors included the range of products offered, competitive APYs, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.
Best credit union: Quorum Federal Credit Union
In choosing the best credit union, Bankrate looked at membership-based organizations regulated by the National Credit Union Administration. Factors included the range of products offered, competitive APYs, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features, membership requirements and more.
Best savings account: Quorum Federal Credit Union
In assessing what makes the best savings account, Bankrate considered APYs, minimum deposit required (if any), how easy it is to access funds, monthly service fees, the account balance needed to avoid paying them, and more.
Best money market account: Ally Bank
When it comes to the best money market account, Bankrate weighed APYs, minimum deposit required, monthly service fees, availability of accounts nationwide, check-writing privileges and ATM/debit card access, among other factors.
Best CD: Ally Bank
To score the best bank for CDs, Bankrate reviewed CD offerings from more than 100 banks and credit unions. Factors included the APY based on the bank's best CD rate for 7- to 17-month terms, a minimum deposit was $25,000 or less; low minimum deposit requirements; range of term lengths and early withdrawal penalty amounts. Banks that offered specialty CDs, such as a bump-up or no-penalty CD, were given a bonus. Another bonus was awarded for offering IRA CDs.
Best checking account: Ally Bank
In determining what makes the best checking account, Bankrate weighed numerous factors, including the amount required to open an account, monthly minimum balance requirements, early direct deposit being offered, fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds, size of ATM networks and any associated fees, and peer-to-peer payment services, among others. Institutions that paid interest on their checking accounts were awarded a bonus.
Best cash management account: Wealthfront
In determining the best cash management account, Bankrate assigned a score to nonbank cash accounts, looking at criteria including APYs, check-writing privileges, monthly service fees, minimum deposit requirements and minimum balance to earn interest.
Best bank for sign-up bonuses: Chase Bank
In selecting the best bank for sign-up bonuses, Bankrate evaluated a group of large banks and financial institutions whose products are widely available online and consistently offer bonuses to customers opening new accounts or making referrals. These institutions’ bonus promotions were scored across checking, savings and other accounts, as well as for referring new customers to determine a winner.
Best bank for branch access: Chase Bank
When it comes to the best bank for branch access, Bankrate looked for institutions with thousands of branches across the U.S., and those with a vast physical presence across numerous states and the District of Columbia. We also took into account which banks generally offered more consumer-friendly hours, and which banks had the highest branch density in the most populated states.
Best bank for ATM access: Capital One
When it comes to the best bank for ATM access, Bankrate evaluated institutions by their offering of ATMs – whether their own or via fee-free access to ATM networks. We also took into account banks that provided ATM fee reimbursement to account holders using out-of-network machines.
Best mobile banking app: Bank of America
In determining the best mobile banking app, Bankrate evaluated banks insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and credit unions insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and rated them on their overall experience, customer satisfaction, features offered and total value proposition to users.
Home Equity Loans
Best home equity lender overall
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team chose the lender with the highest Bankrate Score. In the event of a tie, we chose the bank with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best from a bank
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team chose the bank with the highest Bankrate Score. In the event of a tie, we chose the bank with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best online home equity lender
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team chose the online lender with the highest Bankrate Score. In the event of a tie, we chose the online lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best for low fees
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team chose the lender with the lowest fees. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best for home improvement
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 3.8 Bankrate Score or higher, then chose the lender with the largest maximum loan size and/or longest repayment term. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best for low or bad credit
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 3.0 Bankrate Score or higher, then chose the lender with the lowest credit score minimum (FICO defines "Fair" as 580-669). In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Insurance
Auto Insurance
Bankrate Scores primarily reflect a weighted rank of industry-standard ratings considering average premiums, available discounts, coverage options, bundling options, company financial strength, customer experience and corporate sustainability. We know it is important for drivers to be confident their financial protection covers the likeliest risks, is priced competitively and is provided by a financially sound company with a history of positive customer support. Each top-scoring provider for these categories has high standings with third-party rating agencies, such as J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, compared to others in the industry we evaluated.
Each of our Bankrate Award picks reflect the highest Bankrate-Scoring providers along with additional factors for our individual categories. Our picks for the best overall auto insurance company factored accessibility to drivers around the country. Average annual full coverage rates for adults and drivers aged 16–20, and availability of discounts for young drivers (good student, distant student, etc.) helped inform our determination of the best budget auto insurer and the best auto insurance company for young drivers. Our top pick for high-risk drivers factored providers’ competitive rates and coverage offerings for drivers with more than one incident on their record. Our top pick for customer experience was heavily weighted on J.D. Power Scores for claims satisfaction and the NAIC Complaint Index. Our top pick for the best for safe drivers considered the availability and savings opportunities each company offers to safe drivers, such as telematics features, the percentage of savings available and the number of safe driver discounts offered.
Home Insurance
Bankrate Scores primarily reflect a weighted rank of industry-standard ratings considering average premiums, available discounts, coverage options, bundling options, company financial strength, customer experience and corporate sustainability. We know it is important for drivers to be confident their financial protection covers the likeliest risks, is priced competitively and is provided by a financially sound company with a history of positive customer support. Each top-scoring provider for these categories has high standings with third-party rating agencies, such as J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, compared to others in the industry we evaluated.
In tandem, our Bankrate Awards picks for best home insurance company overall include an assessment of availability to homeowners. These companies are some of the most accessible in the industry. As rates vary widely by factors unique to each homeowner, premiums were the most important determinant of our choice for the best budget and high-value home insurers. Our pick for top digital home insurer heavily factored companies’ digital presence, user experience and policy management and claims handling through the website and app. Bankrate Scores for both home and auto were considered in our choice for best home insurance company for bundling, as well as potential bundling savings. Our top pick for high-risk locations considered accessibility and endorsement availability, while our choice for first-time homeowners was influenced by pertinent discounts.
Life Insurance
Bankrate Scores primarily reflect a weighted rank of industry-standard ratings considering company financial strength, product and rider offerings, convertibility, national availability, customer experience and corporate sustainability. Top-scoring providers have strong standings with third-party rating agencies, such as J.D. Power, AM Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s or Fitch, NAIC and Comdex — a composite score of all ratings assigned by rating agencies — compared to others in the industry we evaluated.
Each of our Bankrate Award picks reflects high Bankrate-Scoring providers along with additional factors for our individual categories. Bankrate’s team determined the best life insurance companies by comparing key features that commonly impact customer experience. To help you compare the wide range of options on the market, we tallied the number of riders offered on each product line (term life, whole life, universal life). For term life, we also assessed each company’s conversion capabilities. Additionally, for whole life, we assessed whether it offered a participating product.
We also looked at a company’s accessibility from a customer’s point of view. For accessibility, we reviewed if the company has an option for accelerated underwriting, guaranteed issue, online quotes for term policies and their national availability. To find the most competitive policy offerings, we analyzed coverage capacity (the maximum dollar amount of each company’s death benefit) and the availability of a no-exam option. Because term, whole and universal life insurance policies are separate product lines with different considerations, we weighted certain categories more heavily than others in our final rankings.
Our top pick for no-exam considered the insurer’s transparency on their underwriting processes and the coverage available to those who are eligible for a no-exam option. Our top pick for best guaranteed-issue insurer again considered the transparency of their offering and the coverage amounts available.
Investing
Best broker overall: Fidelity Investments
In selecting the best broker overall, Bankrate evaluated brokers on key factors that matter to investors, including costs, tradable securities, research and education, trading platform(s), customer experience, mobile app and more. Those scores were weighted by importance to arrive at the final assessment of the best overall broker.
Best broker for beginner investors: Fidelity Investments
In selecting the best broker for beginners, Bankrate looked at factors that would likely matter most to investors who are just getting started. Costs, customer experience, an intuitive and feature-rich mobile app, the availability of fractional share trading and a comprehensive educational offering were heavily weighted among other factors.
Best broker for advanced traders: Interactive Brokers
In selecting the best broker for advanced traders, Bankrate considered factors that would likely be of the highest importance to experienced investors. The cost of trading stocks and options, the quality and robustness of trading platforms — including mobile platforms — tradable securities, available research and customer support were the key factors.
Best broker for research and tools: Charles Schwab
Bankrate evaluated brokers on a variety of factors when identifying the best broker for research and tools. These factors included access to research (both proprietary and third-party) on stocks and funds, the quality and breadth of research and tools, the capabilities of the trading platform, the quality and depth of the educational components, and the mobile app.
Best broker for retirement investing: Fidelity Investments
Bankrate looked at a number of factors when identifying the best broker for retirement investing. Brokers were evaluated based on the types of retirement accounts offered, access to research and education, trading costs and fees, customer service and the availability of mutual funds with no transaction fees, among other criteria.
Best investing app: E-Trade
In determining the best investing app, Bankrate evaluated app-based providers of financial services (including robo-advisors, brokerages and mobile-only services) and rated them on their overall experience, features offered and total value proposition to the investor.
Best financial advisor: Charles Schwab
In naming the best financial advisor, Bankrate evaluated widely available wealth management firms on important factors such as fee structure, services offered, customer satisfaction and the minimum asset levels to open an account.
Best robo-advisor overall: Betterment
In selecting the best robo-advisor, Bankrate evaluated robo-advisors on factors that matter to their target audience, including management fees, fund expense ratios, robust portfolio construction, cash management accounts, features and tools, education, access to human advisors and customer support.
Best robo-advisor for low costs: SoFi Automated Investing
In selecting the best robo-advisor for low costs, Bankrate looked at a number of factors that are most important to value-seeking clients, including management fees, fund expense ratios and account fees.
Best robo-advisor for portfolio management: Betterment
In selecting the best robo-advisor for portfolio management, Bankrate evaluated robo-advisors on factors that cater to robust portfolio construction and investment options, offer valuable tax strategies and access to human advisors, as well as come with reasonable account minimums.
Credit cards
Best for everyday use: Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cards in the “everyday use” category (all rewards, cash back and travel cards in our database with no annual fee).
Best for foodies: American Express® Gold Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other rewards cards in our database that offered rewards and perks on dining and at U.S. supermarkets.
Best for jet-setters: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and additional benefits against those of other rewards cards in the “jet-setter” category (cards focused on travel-related rewards and benefits).
Best standalone card: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cards with “cash back” as their primary scoring category. Our ongoing rewards value ranking only considered each card’s reward redemption value on its own (without reference to boosted point values created by transferring or combining multiple cards)
Best for families: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, sign-up bonus value, APR, redemption flexibility and other elements against those of other cards in the “family” category (all rewards and cash back cards in our database with no annual fee that offered rewards and perks on groceries and other household expenses).
Best for building your credit: Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s membership cost, APR, annual fee (and other fees), security deposit, credit-building features and other elements against those of other secured and unsecured cards in the “credit building” category.
Best for students: Discover it® Student Cash Back
Bankrate ranked each card’s rewards program, intro APR, ongoing APR and fees, additional features, customer service experience and other elements against those of other cards in the “student” category (cards designed and only available for students).
Best for debt consolidators: Citi Simplicity® Card*
Bankrate ranked each card’s intro APR periods, ongoing APR, annual fee, miscellaneous fees and other benefits against those of other cards in the “balance transfer” category (all cards designed primarily for the purpose of transferring a paying down an existing balance at a low introductory APR).
Best card for business owners: American Express® Business Gold Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, standard APR, welcome offers, rates and fees and other elements against those of other cards designed for small-business owners.
Best card for airline loyalists: Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cards in the “airline” category (all rewards cards in our database co-branded with a specific airline).
Best credit card for hotel loyalists: The World of Hyatt Credit Card*
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cards in the “hotels” category (all rewards cards in our database co-branded with a specific hotel network).
Best card for shopping: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database with shopping-centric rewards and perks (including online shopping, retail and department stores).
Best card for rotating categories: Chase Freedom Flex®*
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database that offer quarterly rotating bonus categories and rewards calendars.
Best for commuters: Citi Custom Cash® Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database with rewards and perks on gas and transit purchases.
Best for renters: Bilt Mastercard®
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database that earn points on rent or offer rent-related perks.
Best for flat-rate cash rewards: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash rewards cards in our database that earn rewards at a consistent flat rate year-round on all eligible purchases. Cards that only earn 1 percent back on general purchases or only offer temporary rewards rates are not eligible.
Best travel card combo: Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex®* and Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Bankrate ranked all single-issuer card combinations that offer travel redemption based on their combined estimated rewards rates, rewards category coverage, ongoing rewards value, redemption flexibility, sign-up bonus value and additional benefits against those of other popular travel card combinations. Rewards value rankings were based only on travel redemption value and used Bankrate’s latest travel point and mile valuations. Cards that did not offer cardholders the option to redeem rewards directly for travel with airlines and hotels or via an issuer portal were not eligible.
Best cash back combo: Citi Double Cash® Card and Citi Custom Cash® Card
Bankrate ranked all single-issuer card combinations that offer cash back redemption based on their combined estimated rewards rates, rewards category coverage, ongoing rewards value, redemption flexibility, sign-up bonus value and additional benefits against those of other popular cash back card combinations. Rewards value rankings were based only on cash back redemption value; Bankrate’s point and mile valuations had no impact. Cards that did not offer cardholders the option to redeem rewards directly for cash back in the form of statement credits or direct deposit were not eligible.
* Information about the Citi Simplicity® Card, Chase Freedom Flex® and The World of Hyatt Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Mortgages Lenders
Best mortgage lender overall
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.8 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide with both branches and online service; then those with a customizable online rate tool. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best independent mortgage lender
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our editors evaluated independent lenders (not a bank or credit union) with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide. We chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for first-time homebuyers
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide; then those who offer conventional and FHA loans; then those who offer down payment assistance, either in-house or by participating in a housing finance agency program; then those with customer service hours at least six days a week. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for refinancing
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our editors evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide; then those displaying refinance rates on its website; then those offering home equity products. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for FHA loans
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those who offer FHA loans; then those who are top FHA lenders by volume. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for VA loans
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those who offer VA loans; then those who are top VA lenders by volume. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best no-fee
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those with no fees; then those who allow borrowers to apply online. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for low or bad credit
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our editors evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide; then those offering FHA, VA and USDA loans. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Auto Loans
Best from a bank
To determine the winner for the best auto loan from a bank, Bankrate considered major banks that service consumers nationwide. First, our winner had to rank highly across all four categories evaluated as part of our ranking system known as the Bankrate Score. This system takes into account overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency. Besides that the winner had to offer an online application, competitive rates and a range of loan products.
Best online lender
To determine the winner for the best online lender, Bankrate considered online-only lenders that serve borrowers across the country. First, the winner had to score well in Bankrate’s scoring system, the Bankrate Score, which measures overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency. Bankrate’s experts then sorted these based on the types of loan offered, APR ranges and available loan terms. We also considered the lenders customer experience score, which accounts for online access, support and app availability.
Best for auto refinance
To find the best lender for auto refinancing loans, Bankrate considered banks, credit unions and online lenders that serve borrowers nationwide. To pick the winner, Bankrate favored those with the lowest rate ranges, fewest vehicle restrictions and largest available loan amounts. Along with this, the winner also needed to offer a wide variety of repayment terms. Finally, preference was given to lenders that scored well in Bankrate’s scoring system, which evaluates four main factors: overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Best for used car purchase
Bankrate evaluated banks, credit unions and online lenders to determine the best lender for used vehicle loans — catering to both dealer and private party purchases. From there Bankrate’s team of experts narrowed down the choices by lowest APR ranges, fewest vehicle restrictions, number of loan terms offered and widest loan amounts. The winner also needed to rank high within Bankrate’s scoring system, which measures overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Best for new car purchase
To find the best auto loan for a new car purchase, Bankrate considered banks, credit unions and online lenders. Bankrate narrowed down lenders by lowest APR ranges, number of loan terms offered and customer service availability. Although low rates were an important factor, Bankrate also focused on lenders with high loan amounts. Along with these criteria, the winner also needed to rank high on Bankrate’s scoring system, which looks at overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Best all-in-one experience
To determine the best all-in-one experience, Bankrate focused on lenders that allow vehicle purchase and financing through a single platform. Bankrate then narrowed down by the lowest APR ranges and the highest financing amount available. The winner also needed to rank highly according to Bankrate’s scoring system, which accounts for availability, affordability, customer service and transparency.
Best for first-in-class customer service
To find the best first-in-class customer service, Bankrate considered banks, credit unions, and online lenders. Lenders with high Bankrate Scores were then sorted by the Customer Experience rating, a section of our scoring system that considers online access for loan application and management. We also considered third-party review sites. In the case of a tie, we chose the lender that offered users the best unique perks.
Personal Loans
Best for borrowers with bad credit
The winner of best personal loan for borrowers with bad credit received the highest Bankrate Score among the lenders providing loans to consumers with credit scores of 580 or lower. Factors that go into that score include minimum credit score requirements, loan amounts, fees, APR range, customer service availability, ease of application process, funding times and access to account management tools.
Best for borrowers with excellent credit
The winner of best personal loan for borrowers with excellent credit has the highest Bankrate Score among lenders serving customers within this credit band. Factors that go into that score include maximum loan amount, fees, APR range, customer service availability, ease of application process, rate discounts, account management tools, funding times and additional perks offered to borrowers.
Best for home improvement
To select the best personal loan for home improvement, Bankrate filtered our top lenders to find those offering amounts of $50,000 or more and repayment terms of more than five years. The winner met these criteria and also offered the lowest starting APR.
Best for debt consolidation
Bankrate chose the best personal loan for debt consolidation based on cost and availability to fair- and bad-credit borrowers. Our editorial team sorted the lenders by lowest maximum APR and lowest fees.
Best online lender
To find the best online lender for personal loans, Bankrate compared online-only lenders offering funding times of one business day or less. The winner was the lender with the highest overall Bankrate Score. This score rates loans’ credit score requirements, loan amounts, fees, APR range, customer service availability, ease of application process, funding times and access to account management tools. In a tie, the winner was the lender with the highest customer experience score. We want to ensure borrowers can easily manage their loans even without in-person customer service.
Best from a bank
To choose the best personal loan from a bank, Bankrate focused on banks that allow online applications and serve borrowers in at least half of U.S. states. From those banks, we chose the one with the highest Bankrate Score. The Bankrate Score evaluates factors such as accessibility, affordability and customer support options, among other criteria, to rate the overall experience of using a particular lender.
Best personal loan in an emergency
To choose the best personal loan for an emergency, Bankrate filtered our top lenders for fair and bad credit to find those offering funding times of one business day or less and loan amounts down to $1,000. Then, we sorted those lenders to find those offering the lowest maximum APRs, because no one needs ballooning debt to add stress to an emergency situation.
Best for first-in-class customer service
To select the best lender for first-in-class customer service, Bankrate filtered our top lenders to find those offering customer support via multiple contact methods at least six days a week. We also considered user reports on third-party review sites. Then, we sorted by Customer Experience rating, a section of the Bankrate Score that accounts for online access to apply for and manage loans, account management tools and customer service availability.
Student Loans
Best for refinancing
To find the best student loan for refinancing, Bankrate evaluated institutions specifically catering to borrowers looking to refinance their loans, including banks, credit unions and online-only lenders. The winner was selected based on the lowest APR ranges and the widest selection of repayment options, in addition to having no origination fees, application fees or prepayment penalties. Our top pick also excelled in other areas, such as availability and overall customer experience, which are evaluated as part of our ranking system known as the Bankrate Score.
Best for borrowers with good credit
The winner of best personal loan for borrowers with good credit needed to score the highest on Bankrate Score criteria among the lenders that offer loans to consumers within this credit range. Some of the factors taken into account for the final score include minimum and maximum loan amounts, fees, APR ranges, customer service hours and availability, in addition to ease of application process and online account management.
Best for parents
To find the best student loan for parents, Bankrate considered banks and online-only lenders that offer loans specifically for parents of undergraduate students. The winner was selected based on a high overall Bankrate Score, which looks at factors like repayment options, fees, customer experience, APR ranges and the ease of the application process.
Best for undergraduate students
To find the best student loan for undergraduate students, Bankrate compared well-known lenders that service borrowers nationwide using the Bankrate Score. This score evaluates repayment options, overall affordability and customer experience based on metrics like minimum and maximum loan amounts, grace period length, fees and autopay discount availability. The winners for this category were selected based on the lowest APRs and repayment flexibility.
Best for graduate students
To find the best student loan for graduate students, Bankrate compared lenders offering financing options for law, medical and dental degrees, along with other graduate programs. Our top pick offers a combination of low APRs, high borrowing limits and longer-than-average grace periods. The winner also scored highly regarding repayment options, overall affordability and customer experience.
Best for boot camps/vocational programs
To find the best student loan for boot camps and vocational programs, Bankrate narrowed down the search to widely available lenders that offer unconventional loans meant for career building, boot camps, certificate programs or trade schools. Of the contenders, the winner needed to have transparent terms, multiple repayment options, relatively low APR ranges, a defined grace period and cover a variety of programs.
Best for MBA students
To find the best student loan for MBA students, Bankrate compared lenders that offer loans specifically for business students. Our winner features low APRs, high borrowing limits and generous grace periods. The winner also scored highly across the board regarding repayment options, affordability and customer experience, which are all part of Bankrate’s scoring system.
Best for multiyear approval
To find the best student loan for multiyear approval, Bankrate compared lenders that service borrowers nationwide using the Bankrate Score. This score evaluates repayment options, overall affordability and customer experience based on metrics like minimum and maximum loan amounts, grace period length, fees and autopay discount availability. The winner for this category was selected based on the lowest APRs and repayment flexibility.
Small business loans
Best CDFI for small business loans
In assessing the best Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Bankrate compared CDFIs based on factors including regional or nationwide availability, product types offered and eligibility requirements.
Best business line of credit
Bankrate ranked small business lenders that offered business lines of credit based on the following factors: accessibility, affordability, customer experience, transparency and flexibility.
Best small business lender for bad credit
In selecting the best business lender for bad credit, Bankrate evaluated business lenders that welcomed small business owners with credit scores of 625 or lower. Factors considered included the number of loan products that accepted credit scores of 625 and below, interest rates, loan amounts, availability and other eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for good-to-excellent credit
In determining the best small business lender for good-to-excellent credit, Bankrate evaluated lenders with a minimum credit score requirement of 670. Factors considered included number of loan products, interest rates, loan amounts, availability and eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for newer businesses
In assessing the best small business lender for newer businesses, Bankrate considered lenders that offered loans to small business owners who have only been in business for six months or less. Factors included eligible loan products, interest rates, availability and eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for equipment loans
Bankrate ranked small business lenders that offered equipment loans based on the following factors: credit score requirements, interest rates, accessibility, affordability, customer experience, transparency and flexibility.
Best small business lender for fast business loans
In selecting the best lender for fast business loans, Bankrate evaluated business lenders that funded business loans in 24 hours or less. Factors considered included the number of fast business loan products, credit score requirements, interest rates, loan amounts, availability and other eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for SBA loans
In selecting the best lender for SBA loans, Bankrate reviewed the SBA 7(a) & 504 Lender Report. Factors considered at the time the winner was determined were total approval amount and approval count of lenders that offered SBA 7(a) loans.
Best for first-in-class customer service
To find the best first-in-class customer service, Bankrate considered business lenders with nationwide availability. Lenders with high Bankrate Scores were then filtered by lenders with above-average customer support scores. Multiple ways to contact the lender, customer service availability seven days a week, online applications and similar criteria make up the customer support category. In the case of a tie, we chose the lender that offered users more options and the best unique perks.
Taxes
Best tax software overall: TurboTax
To determine the best tax software overall, Bankrate looked at whether providers offer the following: a free version, robust educational and assistance options, ease of use, ability to import forms and a tax refund tracker. Bonuses were given to companies that have a high-rated mobile app or offer in-person services.
Best low-cost tax software: TaxSlayer
The winner for best low-cost tax software rated highly for the same factors as the best overall tax software, but the methodology was indexed to account more heavily for software cost compared to other comparable programs, as well as whether it included free filing.
Best in-person tax assistance: H&R Block
The winner for best in-person tax assistance rated highly for the same factors as the best overall tax software, but the methodology was indexed to account more heavily for companies that offer in-branch assistance.
Explore the best of the best
Check out the 2025 Bankrate Awards winners across our top categories.