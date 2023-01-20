Chelsea Wing

Form editor, Student loans
  • Student loans
  • Personal loans
  • Home equity
  • Debt management
  • Bachelor of Arts in English, University of Iowa
  • Certificate in Editing, University of Washington

 

About the author

Former Bankrate editor Chelsea Wing specializes in student loans, financial aid and college budgeting. Despite growing up in Washington, Chelsea attended the University of Iowa for college — so she understands the realities of chipping away at expensive out-of-state tuition. She is invested in helping students navigate the high costs of college and breaking down the complexities of student loans.

Chelsea currently lives in Seattle. In her spare time, she enjoys writing, travel and musical theatre.

Highlights

Chelsea has edited hundreds of articles for Bankrate and enjoys covering both news pieces and long-form guides. She helped develop the Bankrate Best Value Colleges guide and has monitored student loan forgiveness efforts since early 2020.

Experience

Chelsea has been working as Bankrate’s student loans editor since early 2020. Prior to joining Bankrate, Chelsea was the insurance and finance editor at Reviews.com, where she specialized in covering life insurance.

