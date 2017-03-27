Credit Cards Blog

Best no annual fee credit cards

Here is a myth: You have to pay big fees to get good credit card rewards.

While you'll pay hundreds of dollars in annual fees to own a super-premium credit card, there are plenty of solid cards that offer exceptional rewards at no cost.

The experts at CreditCards.com picked their favorite credit cards from a number of categories. Here are the best no annual fee credit cards on their list.

Best credit cards with no annual fee Card Why it's good BankAmericard Cash Rewards 3% back on gas, 2% back on grocery and wholesale clubs Discover it Chrome 2% back on gas and restaurants; First year bonus of double the cash back Chase Freedom Unlimited Flat 1.5% cash-back on all purchases; points can be transferred to another Chase card for increased redemption value Citi Double Cash 1% cash back plus another 1% at bill pay; 0% APR 18-mopnth balance transfer offer

BankAmericard Cash Rewards

For those who spend big on fuel, this card gives a whopping 3 percent back at the pump. And it's a great all-around cash-back card, too.

Highlights:

Earn 3 percent cash back on gas purchases, 2 percent at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. Earn grocery, wholesale club and gas rewards on spending up to $2,500 each quarter.

Earn a $100 bonus after spending $500 within the first 90 days of account opening.

Pay no interest for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers.

Who should get this card

This card is ideal if your biggest purchases are on gas, followed by grocery stores and wholesale clubs. If you plan to redeem cash back into a Bank of America checking or savings account, you can net a 10 percent bonus. If you're a Preferred Rewards client with the bank, that award could swell to anywhere from 25 percent to 75 percent.

Discover it Chrome

This card comes in two varieties, both of which are good: Regular and student. The student version is only offered to enrolled college students. No interest charges on purchases for the first six months and an easy-to-use freeze it function make this card a no-brainer.

Highlights:

Earn 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants with a limit of $1,000 in combined purchases per quarter. Earn 1 percent on all other purchases.

During the first year, this card offers double the cash back on all purchases.

No annual fee or over-limit fee. Late payment fee is waived one time.

Who should get this card

Whether you're a student or not, if you spend big on gas, Discover it Chrome is a good option.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

This card ranks among the best cash-back credit cards available. It offers generous rewards and a decent sign-up bonus.

Highlights:

Earn 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase.

Earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $500 within the first three months of opening an account.

Cardholders can redeem rewards for cash in any amount at any time. Rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open.

Who should get this card

This card is a good choice for anyone who wants a straightforward rewards program. It's also useful for anyone who already owns a Chase rewards card, since Chase Ultimate Rewards can be transferred between cards.

Citi Double Cash

This card has a simple rewards structure with no categories to track, no cap on cash back and no annual fee.

Highlights:

Earn cash back twice: 1 percent on general purchases and 1 percent when you pay your bill on time. Two percent cash-back on everything makes this an industry-leading card for cash back on general purchases.

Pay no interest on balance transfers for 18 months.

Register your purchases online through the Citi Price Rewind program and the company will search for lower prices on those items and refund you the difference on better deals.

Who should get this card

This card is best for those seeking an affordable cash-back card with generous rewards on all purchases and an easy-to-use rewards structure. There's no chasing bonus categories, no rotating categories and no annual fee.

