Vermont state income tax rates and calculator
Vermont has a graduated income tax system, with rates ranging from 3.35 percent to 8.75 percent.
Vermont personal income tax rates for 2024
Vermont’s tax system is graduated, like the U.S. tax system. Vermont has four tax brackets — you can see Vermont’s tax rates for the 2024 tax year, for income to be reported on tax returns filed in 2025, in the table below.
With a graduated tax system, your effective, or actual, tax rate is a blend of tax rates. For example, as you can see from the table below, a single filer in Vermont with $60,000 in taxable income in 2024 will pay a 3.35 percent tax rate on their first $47,900 of income, and then a 6.6 percent tax rate on $12,100 of income (that’s how much of their income falls into the second tax bracket). Read more about marginal vs. effective tax rates.
|Vermont personal income tax rates for 2024
|Tax rate
|Single
|Married filing jointly
|Married filing separately
|Head of household
|1%
|$0 to $10,756
|$0 to $21,512
|$0 to $39,975
|$0 to $21,527
|2%
|$10,756 to $25,499
|$21,512 to $50,998
|$39,975 to $96,650
|$21,527 to $51,000
|4%
|$25,499 to $40,245
|$50,998 to $80,490
|$96,650 to $147,300
|$51,000 to $65,744
|6%
|$40,245 to $55,866
|$80,490 to $111,732
|$147,300+
|$65,744 to $81,364
Source: Vermont Department of Taxes
Vermont tax returns are due April 15 unless that date falls on a weekend or holiday, in which case they’re due the next business day.
Who has to file Vermont state taxes?
Filing state taxes in Vermont is required if you are a resident or part-year resident and earned at least $100 in income during the tax year, or if you are a nonresident but earned more than $1,000 in gross income in Vermont during the year. Generally, Vermonters who must file a federal tax return also have to file a state return.
Is there a personal exemption or standard deduction in Vermont?
Vermont has both a personal exemption and standard deduction. The $5,100 personal exemption is available for each taxpayer and each qualifying dependent.
In addition to the standard deduction amounts noted below, there is also a standard deduction of $1,200 for taxpayers who are over 65 or legally blind.
Vermont exemption and standard deduction amounts for 2024
|Filing status
|Personal exemption
|Standard deduction
|Single
|$5,100
|$7,400
|Head of household
|$5,100
|$11,100
|Married filing jointly
|$10,200
|$14,850
|Married filing separately
|$5,100
|$7,400
Vermont sales tax rate
Vermont’s sales tax rate is 6 percent. Some food products, beverages, clothing, over-the-counter drugs, medical equipment and menstrual care products are exempt.
Other things to know about Vermont taxes
- Vermont property taxes are imposed at the municipal level for the support of education and municipal services. The effective (average) property tax rate is 1.56 percent, according to the Tax Foundation.
- There is no inheritance tax. The estate tax is 16 percent, which is charged on estates worth more than $5 million — the tax rate is applied only to the amount that exceeds that threshold.
- The state has a graduated corporate tax, with rates ranging from 6 percent to 8.5 percent, depending on the company’s net income.
- The cigarette tax is $3.08 per pack.
- The marijuana tax is 14 percent, which is levied on sales of cannabis and cannabis products.