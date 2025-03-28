New Hampshire state income tax rates

New Hampshire doesn’t levy an income tax on wages but it does tax income from interest and dividends. However, the I&D tax, as it’s known, was repealed, effective Jan. 1, 2025, so it won’t impact returns filed in 2026 and beyond.

The state also has no sales tax but the property tax rate is among the highest in the U.S.

New Hampshire personal income tax rates for 2024

New Hampshire doesn’t tax individuals’ earned income.

The tax on interest and dividend income is 3 percent for the 2024 tax year, for interest and dividend income that’s reported on tax returns filed in 2025. New Hampshire ended the interest and dividend tax on income earned in 2025 or later.

Who has to file a New Hampshire interest and dividend tax return?

The interest and dividend income tax is due from state residents earning more than $2,400 annually ($4,800 for joint filers). Partnerships, limited liability companies and other entities also may owe the tax.

Are there exemptions to New Hampshire’s interest and dividend tax?

Yes, in addition to the $2,400 in interest and dividend income that’s exempt from tax, there is an exemption of $1,200 for residents who are 65 years of age or older, legally blind, or disabled and unable to work.

New Hampshire’s interest and dividends tax returns are due April 15 or the next business day if that date falls on a weekend or holiday.