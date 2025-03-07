Nevada state income tax rates
Updated Mar. 6, 2025
Nevada stands out as one of just nine states in the U.S. that doesn’t impose an individual income tax.
Nevada personal income tax rates for 2024
Nevada does not levy a state income tax, nor does it tax investment or retirement income.
Nevada sales tax rate
The base state sales tax rate in Nevada is 6.85%, but counties can assess additional sales taxes. The highest sales tax rate is 8.375%, in Clark County where Las Vegas is located.
The average combined state and local sales tax rate in Nevada is 8.24%, according to the Tax Foundation.
Other things to know about Nevada’s taxes
- Personal and real property taxes: Nevada’s effective property tax on owner-occupied residential real estate is 0.44 percent, according to the Tax Foundation. Residents can find their property tax rates in the state’s annual report known as the Redbook. A real property transfer tax (RPTT) also may be applied when real estate ownership is transferred from one party to another.
- Inheritance and estate taxes: There is no estate or inheritance tax in Nevada.
- Where it ranks: Nevada is one of the most tax-friendly states in the country, ranking at No. 17 on the Tax Foundation’s state tax competitiveness index.
- How to get help: Taxpayers can get assistance in person at one of the Taxation Department’s branch offices.