30-year mortgage rates decline - Should you wait? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, October 22, 2025
Mortgage interest rates were mostly lower versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM decreased, while 5/1 ARM jumped.
Mortgage rates have fluctuated in a narrow range since the Fed's September rate cut, averaging 6.35 percent as of Oct. 15, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of lenders — though they have remained above the average rate the day of the announcement. This is partly because rates fell in anticipation of the Fed meeting and because of rising 10-year Treasury yields.
However, tension brought on by tariffs and the government shutdown has sent yields dipping since Oct. 8. On Oct. 17, the 10-year Treasury bond yield fell to 3.94 percent — a low not seen since the large tariff announcement in April. This will likely send mortgage rates lower.
“As the government shutdown continues, watch for rates to decrease as money starts to flow toward safety, aka bonds," says Derek Egeberg, branch manager for MortgageOne. “Uncertainty increases flight to safety for investors, which means more money into bonds, [allowing] rates to slowly decrease.”
The government shutdown has contributed to greater uncertainty around the economy, as employment data isn't being gathered and released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is set to release a new report on Oct. 24 with crucial inflation data.
Both inflation and employment inform decisions made by the Federal Reserve, which meets again on Oct. 28 and 29.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.23%
|6.31%
|-0.08%
|15-year fixed
|5.58%
|5.63%
|-0.05%
|5/1 ARM
|5.50%
|5.49%
|+0.01%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.39%
|6.40%
|-0.01%
Rates accurate as of 10/22/2025.The rates listed above the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of October 22, 2025 at 06:32 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves downward
0.08%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.23 percent, an increase of 0.08 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.33 percent.
15-year mortgage rate trends downward
0.05%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.58 percent, down 0.05 basis points over the last week.
5/1 ARM rate advances
0.01%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.50 percent, up 0.01 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves lower
0.01%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.39 percent, down 0.01 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.36 percent.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance dips
0.03%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.55 percent, down 0.03 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.65 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 3 out of 10 for the week of Oct. 13, indicating a below-average deviation in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.81 percent.
Learn more: Mortgage rate history: 1970s to today
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
Given how unpredictable the economy and the mortgage market are, locking in your mortgage rate provides some degree of certainty. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after having an offer accepted on a home, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home.
Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks — but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or lock extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders do 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including if there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.