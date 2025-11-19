30-year mortgage rates rise - To buy or wait? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, November 19, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans moved higher, while 5/1 ARM rates decreased.
On Oct. 29, the Federal Reserve Board voted to lower their benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point. In the weeks leading up to the rate cut, markets anticipated the decision with lower rates. Since then, rates have fluctuated tightly between 6.25% and 6.31%.
With the reopening of the U.S. government on Nov. 12, many are waiting on delayed economic reports to understand the state of the economy. As the September and October reports come out, the market could fluctuate in response, especially since investors have been making less-informed decisions without these regular reports. Weaker-than-expected economic data could result in dropping mortgage rates.
“Weak jobs data should help to ensure that the Fed will cut rates again at the final meeting of the year,” says Melissa Cohn, regional vice president of William Raveis Mortgage.
Recent fluctuations in the stock market are likely to impact rates as well. On Nov. 14, investors began selling off tech stocks in favor of potentially less risky investments. That includes 10-year Treasury bonds, whose yields are directly tied to fixed mortgage rates. With investors purchasing bonds, bond yields have dropped slightly. If yields continue to trend downward, this could signal an opportunity for homebuyers and homeowners looking to refinance.
Looking ahead, many eyes are set on the Fed's December meeting, with uncertainty around whether the Fed will cut rates for the third time this year. The Fed's final 2025 meeting occurs on Dec. 9 and 10. At this meeting, the Fed will also release a new summary of economic projections.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.32%
|6.25%
|+0.07%
|15-year fixed
|5.67%
|5.66%
|+0.01%
|5/1 ARM
|5.50%
|5.50%
|0.00%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.44%
|6.42%
|+0.02%
Rates accurate as of 11/19/2025.The rates listed above the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of November 19, 2025 at 06:35 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.07%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.32 percent, an increase of 0.07 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.22 percent.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.01%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.67 percent, up 0.01 basis points over the last week.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage holds firm
0.00%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.50 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.02%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.44 percent, up 0.02 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.32 percent.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate moves higher
0.08%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.60 percent, up 0.08 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.63 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 7 out of 10 for the week of Nov. 14, indicating an above average deviation in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.72 percent.
Learn more: Mortgage rate history: 1970s to today
Should you buy a home now?
Mortgage rates are down from this time last year, which could make it a more appealing time to buy. However, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment. Buying a home is often a show of confidence in your financial future. If you’re prepared to buy a home and want to, consider your timeline and job and income stability. The rule of thumb is to stay in the home you buy for at least five years.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.