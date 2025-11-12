30-year mortgage rates increase - When will rates change? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, November 12, 2025
Mortgage rates were mostly higher versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans jumped, while 5/1 ARM rates declined.
On Oct. 29, the Federal Reserve Board voted to lower their benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point. In the weeks leading up to the rate cut, markets anticipated the decision with lower rates. However, since then, rates have risen slightly.
That's because fixed mortgage rates follow the 10-year Treasury bond yield, and that has risen since the meeting. As of the morning of Nov. 9, the 10-year bond yield is just above 4.10 percent. This could be a reflection of economic uncertainty and investors' distrust of U.S. debt.
“The dollar is weakening, joblessness is rising and grocery prices have yet to come down,” says Dan Green, president of Homebuyer.com. “Weaker demand for U.S.-backed debt, including mortgage bonds, moves rates up.”
As the government shutdown presses on, key economic decisions are being made with incomplete data. The Fed relies on employment and inflation data reports to inform their rate decisions.
“If these reports are delayed, the Fed may hold off on adjusting rates simply because they’re flying blind, even if the broader economy calls for action,” said Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for real estate data firm Cotality, in a statement. “While shutdowns can stir up short-term volatility in interest rates, long-term shifts are almost always driven by bigger-picture economic forces.”
The Fed's final 2025 meeting occurs on Dec. 9 and 10. At this meeting, the Fed will also release a new summary of economic projections.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.25%
|6.24%
|+0.01%
|15-year fixed
|5.66%
|5.60%
|+0.06%
|5/1 ARM
|5.50%
|5.51%
|-0.01%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.42%
|6.36%
|+0.06%
Rates as of 11/12/2025. All rate data is accurate as of November 12, 2025 at 06:34 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.01%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.25 percent, an increase of 0.01 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.31 percent.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.06%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.66 percent, up 0.06 basis points over the last week.
5/1 ARM rate retreats
0.01%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.50 percent, down 0.01 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.06%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.42 percent, up 0.06 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.37 percent.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance rate holds firm
0.00%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.52 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.58 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 5 out of 10 for the week of Nov. 5, indicating an above average deviation in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.75 percent.
Should you buy a home now?
Mortgage rates are down from this time last year, which could make it a more appealing time to buy. However, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment. Buying a home is often a show of confidence in your financial future. If you’re prepared to buy a home and want to, consider your timeline and job and income stability. The rule of thumb is to stay in the home you buy for at least five years.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.