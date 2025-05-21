Most rates increase on U.S. debt downgrade | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, May 21, 2025
National mortgage rates were mostly higher versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans ticked up, while 5/1 ARM rates fell.
Mortgage rates aren’t influenced by one sole factor, but rather a combination of economic indicators, including Federal Reserve moves. The Fed decided to hold its benchmark rate steady at its latest meeting ending May 7, a sign that inflation remains top of mind for policymakers. The latest Consumer Price Index, issued May 13, showed inflation slowing in April, which could impact how soon the Fed cuts interest rates.
“We are one step closer to a rate cut by the Federal Reserve as consumer price inflation continues to calm down,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, in a statement, adding “getting shelter costs under control with more housing supply (and not via disastrous rent control) will be the key to getting overall inflation fully tamed and for the Federal Reserve to ‘normalize,’ which in my view means four to six additional rate cuts.”
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.92%
|6.86%
|+0.06%
|15-year fixed
|6.13%
|6.08%
|+0.05%
|5/1 ARM
|6.02%
|6.03%
|-0.01%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.97%
|6.92%
|+0.05%
Rates accurate as of May 21, 2025.
The rates listed above are marketplace averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates displayed on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate climbs
0.06%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.92 percent, up 6 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.90 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $659.94 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that's $4.01 higher.
15-year mortgage rate moves up
0.05%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.13 percent, up 5 basis points over the last seven days.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $851 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM trends down
0.01%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.02 percent, down 1 basis point over the last 7 days.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.02 percent would cost about $601 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage interest rate moves upward
0.05%
The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 6.97 percent, up 5 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was below that at 6.84 percent.
At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay a combined $663.29 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $3.35 higher compared with last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate climbs
0.02%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.90 percent, up 2 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.91 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $658.60 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an additional $1.34 per $100,000 compared with last week.
When will mortgage rates go down?
For now, expect rates to stay in a narrow range for most of 2025, say experts polled by Bankrate, as economic uncertainty continues. Although the Fed doesn’t directly set mortgage rates, its decisions tie back to this measure.
“The hard data on inflation and unemployment will continue to drive interest rates, including mortgage rates, from one end of a trading range to the other, with only a slight downward trend in mortgage rates over the remainder of 2025,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association, in a statement.
“Everyone, including the Fed, is bracing for higher prices,” McBride says. “While nothing in the economic data currently screams for an interest rate cut, the Fed will need to consider the developments with both inflation and the labor market in calibrating any future interest rate moves.”
When is a good time to buy?
Mortgage rates are down from this time last year, which could make it a more appealing time to buy. Plus, inventory is up, meaning that buyers have more choices. Yet, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment.
Consider your timeline and job and income stability. Ideally, you'll want to stay in the home you buy for at least five years. If you can maintain your income, right now might present a moment of opportunity — especially if mortgage rates drop further below 7 percent.
When will it make sense to refinance?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. It can be challenging to pinpoint exactly when to apply for a new loan, however.
The economy, including inflation and unemployment figures, could hold some clues as to timing, says Rick Sharga, founder and CEO of CJ Patrick Company. Sharga recently wrote about the 4 trends to watch when determining when to refinance.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
Methodology
Bankrate’s mortgage rates include national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.