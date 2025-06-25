Rates go down as home sales slightly up | Today's mortgage and refinance rates for June 25, 2025
National mortgage rates sunk on all loan terms from a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all fell.
Mortgage rates move as the economy and other factors shift, including the Federal Reserve's response to economic data on inflation and employment. At the Fed's latest meeting on June 18, policymakers opted to keep the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged.
“While inflation has cooled and is closer to the Fed's 2 percent target, overwhelming sentiment is that we are still in calm before the storm and the full impacts of tariffs are still to be felt,” said Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for Cotality, in a statement. "Similarly, the uncertain job market is keeping the Fed on the sidelines. In addition to the Fed's two mandates competing against each other, the Fed's job is complicated by remaining in the crosshairs of political pressures while trying to ensure it unequivocally maintains its much-needed independence."
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.82%
|6.86%
|-0.04%
|15-year fixed
|6.05%
|6.08%
|-0.03%
|5/1 ARM
|6.00%
|6.07%
|-0.07%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.83%
|6.87%
|-0.04%
Rates as of June 25, 2025.
The rates listed here are averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates available across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Wednesday, June 25th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year fixed-rate mortgage trends down
0.04%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.82 percent, a decrease of 4 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 25th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.99 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $653.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $2.67 from last week.
Use Bankrate’s mortgage rate calculator to calculate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. This calculator will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of your loan.
15-year mortgage rate declines
0.03%
The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.05 percent, down 3 basis points over the last seven days.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $847 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM moves down
0.07%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.00 percent, ticking down 7 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.00 percent would cost about $600 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage rate dips
0.04%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.83 percent, down 4 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was above that at 6.95 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay a combined $653.92 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $2.67 from last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate drops
0.05%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.83 percent, down 5 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.01 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $653.92 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $3.34 lower, compared with last week.
When will mortgage rates go down?
It’s hard to say. The Federal Reserve’s projections in June still indicated two rate cuts this year, which could have a ripple effect on mortgage rates.
“My bets are on December,” Hepp said in a panel talk at the National Association of Real Estate Editors conference this week, adding that the Fed could start signaling a cut as early as September, but inflation will keep policymakers holding rates higher for longer.
How do today’s mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today’s mortgage rates aren’t far off from 7.2 percent, more or less the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. In fact, 30-year fixed rates ran mostly lower than that average in 2024, and appear to stay on a similar path for now. See how mortgage rates and mortgage payments have changed since the 1970s.
Should you refinance your mortgage in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
You also don't necessarily need a significantly lower rate to see savings. It's important to understand what rate you qualify for and do the math for your unique situation.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
