Majority of rates decline as Fed meets this week | Mortgage and refinance rates for today, June 18, 2025
Mortgage interest rates were mostly lower compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages decreased, while rates for ARM loans increased.
Mortgage rates move as the economy and other factors shift, including inflation. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a minimal uptick in May, with shelter and food costs the primary drivers. This comes as the Federal Reserve meets this week — but don’t expect policymakers to cut rates, says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
“If shelter inflation were to ease to 2 percent or even 3 percent, overall inflation would already be at a comfort point for the Federal Reserve,” Yun said in a recent statement. “The Fed will remain on pause until inflation is fully contained at or below 2 percent. It has cited uncertainty regarding the tariff impact to monitor how prices play out in the coming months.”
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.86%
|6.88%
|-0.02%
|15-year fixed
|6.08%
|6.11%
|-0.03%
|5/1 ARM
|6.07%
|5.94%
|+0.13%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.87%
|6.90%
|-0.03%
Rates as of June 18, 2025.
The rates listed above are marketplace averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage retreats
0.02%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.86 percent, down 2 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.94 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $655.93 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $1.33 than it would have been last week.
There are several advantages to choosing a fixed-rate mortgage , including predictable mortgage payments.
Learn more: What is a fixed-rate mortgage and how does it work?
15-year mortgage rate slides
0.03%
The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.08 percent, down 3 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $848 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM climbs
0.13%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.07 percent, adding 13 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.07 percent would cost about $604 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate trends down
0.03%
The average rate for the benchmark jumbo mortgage is 6.87 percent, down 3 basis points over the last seven days. This time a month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was higher at 6.95 percent.
At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay principal and interest of $656.59 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $2.01 from last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate trends down
0.09%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.88 percent, down 9 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.94 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $657.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $6.03 than it would have been last week.
When will mortgage rates go down?
It’s hard to say. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting underscored concerns about the economic effects of tariffs, particularly stagflation and unemployment, and those are still concerns as the Fed meets this week. Mortgage rates often decline in times of uncertainty, but not always.
Learn more: What happens to mortgage rates in a recession?
Then there’s the tax bill, which could exacerbate the debt and deficit issue, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
“That has potential implications for mortgage rates in the intermediate and long terms,” Hamrick says.
How do today’s mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today’s mortgage rates aren’t far off from 7.2 percent, more or less the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. In fact, 30-year fixed rates ran mostly lower than that average in 2024, and appear to stay on a similar path for now. See how mortgage rates and mortgage payments have changed since the 1970s.
When will it make sense to refinance?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.