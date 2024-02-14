Rates rise | Mortgage rates for February 14, 2024

Mortgage rates rose for all types of loans compared to a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans moved higher.

Mortgage rates could gradually come down this year, according to Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. As the Federal Reserve stopped raising rates in 2023, mortgages rates started to drop at the end of Q4. At its Jan. 31 meeting, the central bank announced it would hold off changing rates and pointed to three rate cuts this year. Rate hikes and cuts affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says McBride. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates as of February 14, 2024.

The rates listed above are averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage moves up, +0.15%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 7.25 percent, up 15 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 14th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 7.01 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $682.18 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an additional $10.15 per $100,000 compared to last week.

The 30-year mortgage is the most popular option for borrowers. It has a number of advantages. Among them:

Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter term, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers lower, more affordable payments spread over time.

Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.

Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amount or a more expensive home.

Flexibility. Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement or college tuition, or saving for home repairs and maintenance.

15-year fixed mortgage rate advances, +0.13%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.61 percent, up 13 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $877 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little tougher to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage moves higher, +0.03%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.14 percent, rising 3 basis points over the last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be considerably higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.14 percent would cost about $609 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo loan interest rate advances, +0.16%

The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 7.32 percent, up 16 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lesser at 7.06 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $686.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $10.85 from what it would have been last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance advances, +0.09%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.28 percent, up 9 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.22 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $684.21 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $6.10 higher.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

At its meeting concluding Jan. 31, the Federal Reserve announced it was maintaining its current rate due to a resilient economy and strong jobs numbers. Policymakers also signaled the potential for three rate cuts in 2024.

“Inflation is coming down faster than has been expected but that will need to be sustained before the Fed feels comfortable cutting short-term interest rates,” says McBride. “Easing inflation pressures will help mortgage rates now, no waiting.”

Still, don’t expect rates to change drastically anytime soon.

Still, don't count on mortgage rates plummeting in the near future.

“The budget deficit remains high, and the various inflation metrics remain above the comfort level,” says Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist with the National Association of Realtors. “That means the mortgage rates will likely be in the 6 percent to 7 percent range for most of the year.”

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves. These broader factors influence overall rate movement. The specific rate you’d qualify for is tied to your credit score, loan type and other variables.

What current rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

