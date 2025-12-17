30-year mortgage rates remain the same - When should you lock? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, December 17, 2025
Mortgage rates remained mostly unchanged versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Most loan products showed minimal movement, suggesting stability in the mortgage market.
The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by a quarter point for the third time this year as it tries to balance rising inflation, along with a weakening labor market.
“It’s really interesting that the Fed has cut rates by 150 basis points since September 2024 and the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is basically right back where it was [before the rate cuts],” says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.
The path forward for mortgage rates will depend somewhat on the Fed, but more on the state of the economy. Mortgage rates tend to track 10-year Treasury rates, which fluctuate due to investor expectations about the economy and inflation.
“Mortgage rates could go down if inflation continues to ease, which is a good thing, but also if the economy weakens, which would be bad,” says Rossman.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.26%
|6.26%
|0.00%
|15-year fixed
|5.67%
|5.63%
|+0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|5.60%
|5.54%
|+0.06%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.47%
|6.42%
|+0.05%
Rates accurate as of 12/17/2025.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate stays flat
FLAT
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.26 percent, an increase of 0.00 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.32 percent.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.04%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.67 percent, up 0.04 basis points over the last week.
5/1 ARM advances
0.06%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.60 percent, up 0.06 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.05%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.47 percent, up 0.05 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.42 percent.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate stays put
0.00%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.52 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.63 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 3 out of 10 for the week of Dec. 8, 2025, indicating a lower than average deviation in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.72 percent.
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
Given how unpredictable the economy and mortgage market is, locking in your mortgage rate provides some degree of certainty. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after their offer on a home has been accepted, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home. Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks, but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or lock extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders do 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including whether there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.