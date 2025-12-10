30-year mortgage rates increase before the Fed meeting | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, December 10, 2025
National mortgage rates edged higher according to Bankrate data. The average rates for 30-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans increased.
A latest round of economic data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its December meeting, its final gathering of 2025.
Payrolls processing firm ADP said private employers cut a weaker-than-expected 32,000 workers in November, indicating a slowdown in the labor market.
Delayed economic data from the government shutdown has also begun to trickle in, including the PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The core personal consumption expenditures rose 2.8% in September year over year, well above the Fed’s 2% target, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. On the news, 10-year Treasury yields, which heavily influence mortgage rates, ticked higher.
According to Jeff DerGurahian, chief investment officer and head economist at LoanDepot, the release of this backlog of data should provide a clearer picture of where mortgage rates are heading next year.
“As we get that data, we will get more clarity on exactly where inflation and employment is and you can start to piece together where rates will be in 2026,” he says. “The signs point to some weakness. If we continue to see that weakness, we expect to see rates dip below 6% for the first time in a while, which would be a nice thing to see.”
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.26%
|6.23%
|+0.03%
|15-year fixed
|5.63%
|5.60%
|+0.03%
|5/1 ARM
|5.54%
|5.52%
|+0.02%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.42%
|6.40%
|+0.02%
Rates accurate as of 12/10/2025.The rates listed here the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of December 10, 2025 at 06:30 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.03%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.26 percent, an increase of 0.03 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.24 percent.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.03%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.63 percent, up 0.03 basis points over the last week.
5/1 ARM advances
0.02%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.54 percent, up 0.02 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.02%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.42 percent, up 0.02 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.38 percent.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate trends down
0.02%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.52 percent, down 0.02 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.54 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 5 out of 10 for the week of Nov. 26, indicating an average deviation in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.72 percent.
Learn more: Mortgage rate history: 1970s to today
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
Given how unpredictable the economy and mortgage market is, locking in your mortgage rate provides some degree of certainty. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after their offer on a home has been accepted, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home. Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks, but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or lock extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders do 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including whether there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.