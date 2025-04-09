Rates down: Is now the right time to refinance? | Mortgage and refinance rates for April 9, 2025
Average mortgage rates fell across all terms from a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all declined.
Mortgage rates move for many reasons, and can be buffeted quickly as conditions in the economy shift. President Trump’s recent tariff announcements have driven investors to 10-year Treasury bonds, driving the yields down and taking mortgage rates with them.
“Worries about an economic slowdown continue to tug bond yields and mortgage rates lower,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.
Lower rates have come just as spring homebuying season takes off. Home sales activity increased in February as more listings came on market, while mortgage applications for home purchases have steadily climbed.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.64%
|6.72%
|-0.08%
|15-year fixed
|5.94%
|6.01%
|-0.07%
|5/1 ARM
|5.77%
|5.83%
|-0.06%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.70%
|6.72%
|-0.02%
Rates as of April 9, 2025.
The rates listed here are averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates available on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Wednesday, April 9th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage moves down
0.08%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.64 percent, down 8 basis points since the same time last week. Last month on the 9th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.68 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $641.30 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $5.31 from last week.
Use our mortgage calculator to calculate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. This calculator will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll pay over the life of your loan.
15-year mortgage rate eases
0.07%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.94 percent, down 7 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $841 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate drops
0.06%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.77 percent, falling 6 basis points over the last 7 days.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.77 percent would cost about $585 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage rate eases
0.02%
The average jumbo mortgage rate today is 6.70 percent, down 2 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 9th, jumbo mortgages' average rate was higher at 6.70 percent.
At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay a combined $645.28 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $1.33 from what it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance trends down
0.06%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.76 percent, down 6 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.69 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $649.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $4.00 lower, compared with last week.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
Mortgage rates are currently dropping along with the 10-year Treasury yield in response to Trump’s tariff policy. However, this could be just a short-term drop, as the Federal Reserve has held off on changing its benchmark rate.
Mortgage may decline from where they are now, but it’s likely they’ll stay within a range. In a March 21 forecast, Yun of the Realtors group said he anticipates rates to average 6.4 percent in 2025 and 6.1 percent in 2026. Similarly, the Mortgage Bankers Association in its March forecast expected a 6.5 percent average rate in 2025 and 6.4 percent in 2026.
While it’s challenging to predict mortgage rates in any circumstances, it’s become especially difficult now. Most analysts and economists — even Fed policymakers — are taking a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s objectives come into focus.
Is now a good time to buy?
Mortgage rates have dropped somewhat, which could make it a better time to buy. Yet, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment.
“It is spring. The flowers are blooming. This is the time of year where a lot of transactions happen,” says Mike Fratantoni, chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association. “As always with housing, it pays to take a sort of at least medium-term perspective.”
According to Fratantoni, it’s important to consider your timeline and job and income stability. Ideally, you'll want to stay in the home you buy for at least five years. If you can maintain your income, right now might present a moment of opportunity.
Should you refinance your mortgage in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. If you see rates drop 1 percent or more than what you currently have, you could benefit from a refinance. Some homeowners are gravitating to cash-out refinances, which replaces your current mortgage for a new, larger loan at prevailing market rates, with the difference given to you in cash.
If you’re considering this route, make sure you’re clear on your goals.
“If your intention is to take cash out of your home to pay down credit card debt, I'd urge caution: Make sure you've got your spending under control before you tap home equity,” says Jeff Ostrowski, writer and housing market analyst for Bankrate. “The last thing you want is to use the proceeds of a refi to pay off debt, only to find yourself in the same situation in a year."
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.