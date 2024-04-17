Rates continue rising | Today's mortgage rates, April 17, 2024

National mortgage rates rose for all types of loans compared to a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans edged higher.

Some forecasters are revising projections for mortgage rates to fall in 2024. Lenders price mortgages based on many variables, but overall, fixed mortgage rates follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy, inflation and Federal Reserve decisions.

“The issue of inflation remains unsettled,” says Ken Johnson of Florida State University. “This is putting upward pressure on mortgage rates through the yield on 10-year Treasurys.”

Although the Fed still expects to cut rates in 2024, policymakers opted not to at the central bank's latest meeting, thanks in part to inflation that hasn't yet returned to the Fed's 2 percent target.

The Fed meets next on May 1 — peak spring homebuying season.

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s hard to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to what you need. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and refinance later. This way you can start building equity, rather than chancing that buying a home will become more affordable.

Current 30 year mortgage rate trends upward, +0.23%

Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 7.20 percent, up 23 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.99 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $678.79 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $15.50 compared with last week.

15-year mortgage rate increases, +0.23%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.67 percent, up 23 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $880 per $100,000 borrowed. That's obviously much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARM moves up, +0.33%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.78 percent, adding 33 basis points over the last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be considerably higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.78 percent would cost about $651 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Current jumbo mortgage rate moves up, +0.21%

The average jumbo mortgage rate today is 7.30 percent, an increase of 21 basis points since the same time last week. Last month on the 17th, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was below that at 7.05 percent.

At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay a combined $685.57 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $14.21 higher compared with last week.

Refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance rate trends upward, +0.22%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.20 percent, up 22 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.02 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $678.79 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $14.83 over what you would have paid last week.

Where are mortgage rates going?

If and when the Fed cuts interest rates depends on incoming economic data, such as the rate of inflation and the jobs market.

“While the majority of Fed members still expect three rate cuts this year, Atlanta Fed President Bostic is now predicting just one rate cut in the fourth quarter,” says Melissa Cohn of William Raveis Mortgage. “Not the news we want for the spring market.”

Keep in mind: The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. Depending on your credit score and finances, you could be quoted a rate that's higher or lower than the trend.

What current rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

You could save serious money on interest by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

