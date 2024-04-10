Most rates increase - Current mortgage rates for April 10, 2024

Average mortgage rates were mostly higher versus last week, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans ticked up, while 5/1 ARM rates decreased.

While mortgage rates are still on track to gradually come down this year, the path might be bumpy. Fixed mortgage rates follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy and Federal Reserve decisions.

The Fed indicated it'd cut rates in 2024, but policymakers held off at its latest meeting, citing the need for more promising economic data. The Fed has been working to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target since 2022.

“The Fed is not in a hurry to start cutting interest rates as the progress toward 2 percent inflation has encountered some turbulence,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

For now, the Fed expects to issue three rate cuts in 2024. When that happens, the rates on a variety of financial products, including mortgages, should follow suit.

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s tough to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to needs. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and hope to refinance later — buying a home at today’s prices rather than a higher price in the future, while building equity that much sooner.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbs, +0.10%

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 7.02 percent, an increase of 10 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.86 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $666.65 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $6.71 over what you would have paid last week.

Use our mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. The tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of your loan.

15-year mortgage rate moves upward, +0.07%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.44 percent, up 7 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $868 per $100,000 borrowed. That's obviously much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage retreats, -0.13%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.60 percent, ticking down 13 basis points over the last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be much higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.60 percent would cost about $639 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Current jumbo mortgage rate advances, +0.09%

The average rate for the benchmark jumbo mortgage is 7.20 percent, an increase of 9 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lesser at 6.95 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $678.79 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $6.08 compared with last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance rate goes up, +0.04%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.97 percent, up 4 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.85 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $663.29 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $2.68 from what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

With mortgage rates buffeted by many factors, it's impossible to predict exactly when they'll rise or fall. With the Fed still aiming for three rate cuts this year, it's possible we'll see lower rates sooner rather than later.

Keep in mind: The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What these rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

Keep in mind: You could save thousands over the life of your mortgage by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.