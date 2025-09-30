30-year mortgage rates increase - How long will rates stay here? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, September 30, 2025
National mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans jumped, while 5/1 ARM rates decreased.
At its meeting last week, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate by 0.25 percent. Despite that, 30-year mortgage rates rose week-over-week, from 6.30 percent on Sept. 17 to 6.39 percent on Sept. 24, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of lenders.
“Unfortunately, in the past several days, the yield on 10-year Treasurys has been climbing,” says Ken Johnson, Walker Family Chair of Real Estate at the University of Mississippi. “This is most likely due to decreasing foreign interest, on the margin, in U.S. debt.”
On top of concerns around jobs and inflation, the looming deadline on a federal budget deal has contributed to rising rates, according to Melissa Cohn, regional vice president for William Raveis Mortgage.
“Upcoming data on inflation will be the next inflection point for rates,” Cohn says. “Mortgage rates will dance in this range until there is compelling data to support lower rates.”
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.43%
|6.38%
|+0.05%
|15-year fixed
|5.73%
|5.67%
|+0.06%
|5/1 ARM
|5.57%
|5.57%
|0.00%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.55%
|6.54%
|+0.01%
Rates accurate as of 09/30/2025.The rates listed above the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of September 30, 2025 at 06:38 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.05%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.43 percent, an increase of 0.05 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.55 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $75.30 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.40 over what it would have been last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.06%
The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.73 percent, up 0.06 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $99.52 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.
5/1 ARM holds firm
0.00%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.57 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.57 percent would cost approximately $68.66 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.01%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.55 percent, up 0.01 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.55 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $0.08 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.08 per $100,000 compared to last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate increases
0.04%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.70 percent, up 0.04 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.79 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $68.66 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's unchanged $0.00 per $100,000 compared to last week.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was an 7 out of 10 for the week of September 22, indicating an above-average difference in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. Thirty-So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.81 percent.
How to get a low mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are some tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you can get a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a score of 780 or higher. Here are some ways to help increase your score before you apply for a mortgage.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate, but you think rates might rise before you find a home, consider locking in your offer or inquiring about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but you can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.