Rates decrease - Current mortgage rates, September 10, 2024

Mortgage interest rates dropped across all terms from a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all dropped.

Rates accurate as of September 10, 2024.

Rates accurate as of Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Market mortgage rates shift up and down as the economy changes, new data comes in and lenders decide how much risk they’re willing to tolerate on a given day.

Historical mortgage rates: How do today’s rates compare to years past?

Mortgage rates tumbled in August after a weaker jobs report spooked investors and fueled further expectation for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. That expectation still stands.

The Fed doesn’t outright determine fixed mortgage rates, but its decisions matter. Mortgages tend to increase or decrease with the 10-year Treasury yield, the effective yield rate on 10-year Treasury notes. The 10-year yield rises when there’s less demand for notes — and this tends to happen when investors feel confident in the economy, including monetary policy.

Still, the Fed, inflation and yields shouldn’t necessarily drive your decision to buy or sell a home. There’s no surefire way to time the housing market, either. If you’re financially ready to move, check mortgage rates regularly to help find the lowest-cost lender.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage drops, -0.07%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.39 percent, a decrease of 7 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.57 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $624.85 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $4.59 from what it would have been last week.

15-year mortgage rate declines, -0.20%

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.74 percent, down 20 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $830 per $100,000 borrowed.

5/1 ARM rate moves down, -0.27%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.01 percent, falling 27 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.01 percent would cost about $600 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.

Jumbo mortgage retreats, -0.08%

The average rate for the benchmark jumbo mortgage is 6.63 percent, down 8 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was greater than 6.63 at 6.73 percent.

At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay a combined $640.64 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $5.30 from last week.

30-year mortgage refinance trends down, -0.11%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.34 percent, down 11 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.55 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $621.58 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $7.20 from what it would have been last week.

When will mortgage rates go down?

With the Federal Reserve all but guaranteed to begin cutting rates in September, there’s room for mortgage rates to fall more for the remainder of this year and into next year.

“The expectation is that the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates multiple times over the next year or two, so a consistent downtrend in mortgage rates well into next year is a reasonable assumption,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

The sudden drop in rates in August spurred some homeowners to refinance, but that was short-lived. Homebuyers and homeowners largely plan to hold out for even lower rates, according to Bankrate’s recent Mortgage Rates Survey, which found that 47 percent of homeowners would need rates under 5 percent to feel comfortable buying a home in 2024.

For homeowners wondering whether to refinance, “the time to start thinking about it is when you can shave one-half to three-quarters of a percentage point off your rate,” McBride says.

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.