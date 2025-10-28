30-year mortgage rates decline ahead of Fed meeting | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, October 28, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly lower versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM moved lower.
Mortgage rates have fluctuated in a narrow range for several weeks following September's rate cut. However, leading up to the Fed's next announcement, rates fell to an average of 6.26 percent as of Oct. 22, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of lenders. This is the lowest rate seen since September 2024.
A major part of this reason is the drop in the 10-year Treasury bond yield, which fixed-rate mortgage rates are directly tied to. The last week has seen the lowest average weekly 10-year bond yield all year, hovering in the 3.95 percent to 3.99 percent range. This dip in yields comes as investors flock to buy bonds due to economic uncertainties.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on October 24 saw inflation rising 0.3 percent to a total rate of 3 percent for the past 12 months. While this is above the Fed's target rate of 2 percent, a slow job market could urge the Fed to make a move next week.
“Financial markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to lower rates soon, and that expectation is already being reflected in bond yields,” says Anthony Kellum, president and CEO of Kellum Mortgage. “As investors position themselves for that move, we’re seeing downward pressure on mortgage rates. While volatility is always possible leading into a Fed decision, I believe the broader momentum points to slightly lower rates as the market grows more confident that the Fed’s next step will be to support growth, rather than restrain it.”
The Federal Reserve meets again on October 28 and 29, with a meeting in December remaining for this year.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.23%
|6.33%
|-0.10%
|15-year fixed
|5.63%
|5.66%
|-0.03%
|5/1 ARM
|5.54%
|5.56%
|-0.02%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.49%
|6.59%
|-0.10%
Rates accurate as of 10/28/2025.The rates listed above the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of October 28, 2025 at 06:38 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves downward
0.10%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.23 percent, an increase of 0.10 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.33 percent.
15-year mortgage rate trends downward
0.03%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.63 percent, down 0.03 basis points over the last week.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage retreats
0.02%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.54 percent, down 0.02 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves lower
0.10%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.49 percent, down 0.10 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.39 percent.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate moves higher
0.06%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.64 percent, up 0.06 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.58 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 6 out of 10 for the week of Oct. 20, indicating an average deviation in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.81 percent.
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
Given how unpredictable the economy and the mortgage market are, locking in your mortgage rate provides some degree of certainty. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after having an offer accepted on a home, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home.
Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks — but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or lock extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders do 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including if there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.