Rates decrease - Mortgage rates for today, May 14th, 2024

Mortgage interest rates trended lower across all terms from a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all moved lower.

At the beginning of the year, many experts predicted multiple rate cuts in 2024, but that's now changed. The movement of fixed mortgage rates parallels the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy, inflation and Federal Reserve decisions. At the close of the latest Fed meeting on May 1, policymakers held firm and opted not to cut rates.

“It is apparent the Fed has all but given up on multiple rate cuts in the near future,” says Ken Johnson of Florida State University. “This is not good for long-term mortgage rates. A hawkish Fed drives up the yield on 10-year Treasurys, which drives up mortgage rates.”

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s tricky to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to what you need. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and refinance later. This way you can start building equity, rather than hoping for a future of more favorable rates and home prices that might not materialize.

30-year mortgage rate moves down, -0.12%

Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 7.21 percent, down 12 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 14th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 7.20 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $679.47 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $8.14 from what it would have been last week.

The popular 30-year mortgage has a number of advantages:

Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter term, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers lower, more affordable payments spread over time.

Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.

Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amount or a more expensive home.

Flexibility. Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement or college tuition, or saving for home repairs and maintenance.

15-year mortgage rate falls, -0.03%

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.71 percent, down 3 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $883 per $100,000 borrowed. That's clearly much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

5/1 ARM eases, -0.05%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.87 percent, ticking down 5 basis points since the same time last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.87 percent would cost about $657 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Current jumbo mortgage rate trends down, -0.11%

The average jumbo mortgage rate is 7.35 percent, a decrease of 11 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower at 7.30 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay $688.97 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $7.51 lower, compared with last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year fixed-rate refinance declines, -0.08%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.22 percent, down 8 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.20 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $680.14 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $5.43 lower.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

If and when the Fed cuts interest rates depends on incoming economic data, such as the rate of inflation and the jobs market.

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which shifts with economic conditions, while the cost of variable-rate home loans more directly mirror the Fed’s moves.

“The Fed announcement [on May 1] of a slower run-off of Treasurys from its balance sheet should help keep a lid on mortgage rates and we may see brief declines,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “But the focus will quickly shift back to inflation and until we start seeing better inflation numbers, the risk in mortgage rates remains to the upside.”

Broader economic factors, such as inflation and employment, affect the Fed’s decisions on rate changes, but your rate is also affected by your personal finances. Depending on your credit score, down payment, debts and income, you could be quoted a rate that's higher or lower than the trend.

What current rates mean for you and your mortgage

Mortgage rates adjust daily, but it appears that, for now, they will remain above the historical lows of recent years. If you’re shopping for a mortgage, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at current market rates.

Keep in mind: You could save thousands over the life of your mortgage by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

