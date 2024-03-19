Rates decrease - Mortgage rates for today, March 19, 2024

Mortgage rates fell across the board from a week ago, according to rate data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all declined.

While it’s expected that rates will gradually come down this year, the path might be bumpy.

At its Jan. 31 meeting, the Federal Reserve announced it would hold off changing rates, but could cut rates in the future. The Fed meets again on March 20, where they’ll announce an updated outlook. Rate fluctuations affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“Where the 10-Year Treasury yield goes, mortgage rates will follow,” says Ken Johnson of Florida Atlantic University. “In roughly the last two months, the 10-year Treasury yield is up 50 basis points. Depending on the source, the 30-year mortgage rate is up 48 basis points. Treasurys’ path remains a coin toss at this point.”

Rates accurate as of March 19, 2024.

The rates listed above are marketplace averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates listed across the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.88 percent, a decrease of 7 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.29 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $657.26 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $4.69 lower, compared with last week.

While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, the 30-year mortgage also has some downsides:

More total interest paid. A 30-year term means you'll pay more overall in interest compared with what you'd pay with a shorter-term loan.

Higher mortgage rates. Compared to 15-year loans, lenders charge higher interest rates for 30-year loans because they’re taking on the risk of not being repaid for a longer time span.

Slower equity growth. The amortization table for a 30-year mortgage reveals a harsh reality: In the early years, almost all of your payments go to interest rather than principal. A 15-year loan brings a higher monthly payment but much faster retirement of the loan amount.

Buying a more expensive house than you should. Just because you might be able to afford more house with a 30-year loan doesn’t mean you should stretch your budget to the breaking point. Give yourself some breathing room for other financial goals and unexpected expenses. Use Bankrate’s home affordability calculator to determine how much house you can afford.

15-year mortgage rate dips, -0.06%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.41 percent, down 6 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $866 per $100,000 borrowed. That may squeeze your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARM rate trends down, -0.05%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.38 percent, down 5 basis points over the last 7 days.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for people who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.38 percent would cost about $624 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Current jumbo mortgage rate trends down, -0.05%

Today's average rate for jumbo mortgages is 6.98 percent, a decrease of 5 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 19th, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was above that at 7.35 percent.

At today's average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $663.96 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $3.36 lower.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year fixed-rate refinance declines, -0.07%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.87 percent, down 7 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.27 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $656.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $4.69 lower.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

With inflation still above the Fed’s 2 percent goal and the job market holding strong, the Fed isn’t likely to cut rates at its March meeting.

“The Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates in the first half of this year, in my view,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, “but rate cuts of three, four or even five rounds will be possible in the second half of the year as rent measures will be much more well-behaved.”

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What today's rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

Keep in mind: You could save thousands over the life of your mortgage by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.