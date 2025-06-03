Rates go down: Will it continue? - Current mortgage and refinance rates for June 3, 2025
Average mortgage rates were down across all terms compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all dropped.
The story hasn’t changed much for homebuyers, with the median national existing-home price at $414,000 in April, a new record for that month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Meanwhile, 30-year borrowing costs remain up, hovering near 7 percent — although rates are slightly lower now than they were this time last year.
"Pent-up housing demand continues to grow, though not realized,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR. “Any meaningful decline in mortgage rates will help release this demand."
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.97%
|7.02%
|-0.05%
|15-year fixed
|6.16%
|6.19%
|-0.03%
|5/1 ARM
|6.17%
|6.28%
|-0.11%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.97%
|7.02%
|-0.05%
Rates accurate as of June 3, 2025.
The rates listed here are averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves lower
0.05%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.97 percent, a decrease of 5 basis points over the last seven days. Last month on the 3rd, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.83 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $663.29 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $3.36 from what it would have been last week.
There are various advantages to choosing a fixed-rate mortgage when buying a new house, including predictable mortgage payments.
Read more: What is a fixed-rate mortgage and how does it work?
15-year mortgage rate slides
0.03%
The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.16 percent, down 3 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $853 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage retreats
0.11%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.17 percent, sliding 11 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.17 percent would cost about $611 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage interest rate trends down
0.05%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.97 percent, down 5 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was below that at 6.85 percent.
At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay $663.29 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $3.36 from last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate moves down
0.06%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.89 percent, down 6 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.89 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $657.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $4.02 over what it would have been last week.
When will mortgage rates go down?
It’s hard to say. Recently released minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting underscored concerns about the economic effects of tariffs, particularly stagflation and unemployment. Typically, when the economy slows, mortgage rates retreat.
Learn more: What happens to mortgage rates in a recession?
Then there’s the tax bill, which could exacerbate the debt and deficit issue, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
“That has potential implications for mortgage rates in the intermediate and long terms,” Hamrick says.
When is a good time to buy?
If you're financially ready to buy a home, try not to let recession fears change those plans, experts recently shared with Bankrate. It’s best to base your homebuying decisions on your individual needs and what you can afford, less so the broader economic picture.
“The longer you wait, the more you’ll wind up paying for the home,” says Rick Sharga, president and CEO of CJ Patrick Company.
The exception might be homebuyers who work in a field directly affected by tariffs, like shipping and warehousing, Sharga says.
Learn more: Why recession fears shouldn’t derail your homebuying plans
Should you refinance your mortgage this year?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.