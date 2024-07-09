Rates remain elevated | Today's mortgage rates, July 9, 2024

Mortgage interest rates moved in different directions compared to last week, according to rate data compiled by Bankrate. See below for a detailed breakdown of how different loan types moved.

Inflation has cooled somewhat, but homebuyers are still feeling limited by high prices and rates. At the close of the Fed meeting on June 12, policymakers chose to hold rates at current levels.. The next Fed meeting concludes July 31.

“With [the June 12] announcement, the Fed confirms its higher-for-longer position on interest rates,” says Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic. “But the stance is looking more untenable as more American households continue to pull back on spending. As more economic indicators begin to confirm this and unemployment begins to rise, the Fed will then look to cut rates. What’s not clear yet is when exactly the disinflation signs will be consistent enough for the first rate cut — we hope it's still this year.”

Often, though, the decision to buy a home isn’t based on what’s happening in the economy — it’s more personal. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and refinance later. This way you can start building equity, rather than hoping for a future of more favorable rates and home prices that might not materialize.

All rate data accurate as of Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Current 30 year mortgage rate flat for the week

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 7.07 percent, unchanged over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.09 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $670.01 for every $100,000 you borrow.

15-year fixed mortgage rate moves lower, -0.03%

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.56 percent, down 3 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $874 per $100,000 borrowed. That's clearly much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

5/1 ARM moves upward, +0.03%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.68 percent, rising 3 basis points over the last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for people who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.68 percent would cost about $644 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could increase by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo loan interest rate moves up, +0.08%

The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 7.23 percent, up 8 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower at 7.16 percent.

At today's average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $680.82 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $5.41 higher compared with last week.

Refinance rates

30-year fixed-rate refinance eases, -0.03%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.03 percent, down 3 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.12 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $667.32 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $2.02 from what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates going?

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly reflect the 10-year Treasury yield, which changes with the market. The yield curve is a tool used by investors to predict where interest rates could be headed.

“The yield curve remains inverted — no surprise here,” says Ken Johnson of Florida Atlantic University. “Until the yield curve reverts to its normal upward slope, we will not see significant downward pressure on mortgage rates.”

Besides bond yields, the Federal Reserve’s key benchmark rate also has an impact. The Fed has held this rate at a 23-year high since July 2023.

If and when the Fed cuts interest rates depends on evolving economic data, such as inflation and the jobs market. While inflation has fallen since its peak in 2022, it’s still well above the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent. Unemployment is still low, though in May it hit 4 percent for the first time since 2022.

“Much like that flight where departure keeps getting delayed 15 minutes at a time with no end in sight, the timetable for when the Fed begins to cut rates is equally uncertain,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

While the Fed bases its decisions on rate changes due to broader economic factors, your rate is also affected by personal finances. Depending on your credit score, down payment, debts and income, you could be quoted a rate that's higher or lower than the trend.

What today's rates mean for you and your mortgage

Mortgage rates fluctuate daily, but it appears that, for now, they will remain above the historical lows of recent years. If you’re shopping for a mortgage, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at current market rates.

You could save serious money on interest by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

