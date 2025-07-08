Rates remain elevated on mixed jobs report - Today's mortgage and refinance rates for July 8, 2025
Mortgage interest rates moved in different directions compared to last week, according to Bankrate data. See below for a detailed breakdown of how different loan types moved.
Mortgage rates move as the economy and other factors shift. The latest jobs report, for June, came in stronger than expected, although there were some downsides reported in the private sector. Still, the report all but confirms the Federal Reserve won't issue a cut this month.
“Taken together, these data indicate a job market that is holding up reasonably well given the uncertainties facing this economy,” says Mike Fratantoni, chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). “While there are certainly some signs of softening in the private sector, the report is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold for now. MBA is still forecasting two cuts from the Fed this year.”
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.74%
|6.76%
|-0.02%
|15-year fixed
|5.91%
|5.96%
|-0.05%
|5/1 ARM
|6.16%
|5.98%
|+0.18%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.92%
|6.86%
|+0.06%
Rates as of July 8, 2025.
The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates displayed across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, July 8th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate dips
0.02%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.74 percent, down 2 basis points since the same time last week. Last month on the 8th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.88 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $647.93 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $1.33 from last week.
Most mortgage lenders defer to the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage as the go-to for most borrowers because it allows the borrower to spread mortgage payments out over 30 years, keeping their monthly payment lower.
15-year mortgage rate declines
0.05%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.91 percent, down 5 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $839 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM trends higher
0.18%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.16 percent, ticking up 18 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.16 percent would cost about $610 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate climbs
0.06%
Today's average rate for jumbo mortgages is 6.92 percent, up 6 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lesser at 6.90 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $659.94 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $4.01 from what it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate flat for the week
FLAT
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.80 percent, unchanged compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.97 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $651.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
It’s hard to say. The Federal Reserve’s projections in June still indicated two rate cuts this year, which could have a ripple effect on mortgage rates.
“My bets are on December,” Hepp said in a panel talk at the National Association of Real Estate Editors conference in June, adding that the Fed could start signaling a cut as early as September, but inflation will keep policymakers holding rates higher for longer.
Should you buy a home in 2025?
Although mortgage rates remain elevated, ultimately, the right time to buy a home is when you're financially ready to do so. There have been some positive signs as of late for homebuyers, including more homes for sale.
Consider, too, that buying now would allow you to build equity sooner, and potentially avoid facing even more expensive options down the line as home prices keep rising.
“Potential homebuyers are likely to remain cautious unless, and until, the job market begins to improve again, or mortgage rates drop sufficiently to spur more activity," Fratantoni says.
When will it make sense to refinance?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
You also don't necessarily need a significantly lower rate to see savings. It's important to understand what rate you qualify for and do the math for your unique situation.
