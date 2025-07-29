Majority of rates decline as Fed set to meet | Mortgage and refinance rates for July 29, 2025
Mortgage interest rates were mostly down compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans each decreased, while rates for adjustable rate mortgages increased.
Mortgage rates recently dipped, even as inflation increased last month, a sign that tariffs have begun to take effect. The rise makes it unlikely the Federal Reserve will drop its benchmark rate when policymakers meet this week — despite growing pressure from the White House to make a move.
“Since Burns acquiescing to Nixon’s demands for lower rates, the Fed and the Presidency have maintained an arms-length working relationship,” says Ken Johnson, Walker Family Chair of Real Estate at the University of Mississippi. “The Fed will remain independent and continue to focus on their dual mandate of employment and price maintenance. Lots of talk, but nothing's really happening.”
The Fed doesn’t determine mortgage rates, but its decisions have broad-reaching effects, including on borrowing costs.
Learn more: How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgages?
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.79%
|6.85%
|-0.06%
|15-year fixed
|5.99%
|6.07%
|-0.08%
|5/1 ARM
|6.07%
|6.03%
|+0.04%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.85%
|6.86%
|-0.01%
Rates as of July 29, 2025.
These rates are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates displayed on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, July 29th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves lower
0.06%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.79 percent, down 6 basis points since the same time last week. Last month on the 29th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.69 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $651.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $4.00 than it would have been last week.
The 30-year mortgage is the most popular option for borrowers. It has a number of advantages. Among them:
- Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter-term mortgage, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers more affordable monthly payments spread over time.
- Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.
- Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amount or a more expensive home.
- Flexibility. Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement or college tuition, or saving for home repairs and maintenance.
15-year mortgage rate eases
0.08%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.99 percent, down 8 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $843 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage trends higher
0.04%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.07 percent, adding 4 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.07 percent would cost about $604 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Current jumbo mortgage rate moves lower
0.01%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.85 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lower at 6.73 percent.
At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay principal and interest of $655.26 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $0.67 lower.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance increases
0.01%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.90 percent, up 1 basis point over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.79 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $658.60 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $0.67 higher compared with last week.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate's Mortgage Rate Variability Index has been largely stable these past few weeks, indicating less variation in lenders' rate offers and more alignment in our future-looking expert rate predictions.
We update this index on Mondays, so keep an eye on it. The higher the reading, the more variation you could find when shopping for a mortgage rate, and potentially the more opportunity for a better deal.
How to get a lower mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are a few tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you might be eligible for a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a 780 score or higher.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate but think rates might rise before you find a home, it might make sense to lock in your offer or inquire about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
Should you refinance your mortgage this year?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
You also don't necessarily need a significantly lower rate to see savings. It's important to understand what rate you qualify for and do the math for your unique situation.
Learn more: Should you wait for rates to drop a full percentage point before refinancing?
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.