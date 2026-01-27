30-year mortgage rates increase ahead of Fed meeting | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, January 27, 2026
Mortgage interest rates were mostly higher compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans rose, while 5/1 ARM rates declined.
Mortgage rates have moved around recently with global economic uncertainty. According to Nicole Rueth, market and mortgage advisor at Movement Mortgage, a slew of recent news has caused rates to rise.
“Mortgage rates jumped to 6.21% after global markets digested Davos headlines, Japan’s debt volatility and the threat of EU countries selling off U.S. Treasury bonds,” said Rueth on Jan. 21. “While the $200B MBS [mortgage-backed securities] buy helped narrow spreads and temporarily anchor rates, geopolitical pressure is now pulling them higher. We’re still in a tight range, but that range is drifting up.”
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to decide to hold their benchmark rate steady at their meeting next week. Even if the Fed holds its benchmark rate steady, mortgage rates could still move as rates are connected by 10-year Treasury bond yields.
“Although the Fed is widely expected to hold policy rates steady, uncertainty around forward guidance – along with increased geopolitical risk – will continue to place upward pressure on long-term rates,” said Sean Salter, associate professor of finance at Middle Tennessee State University.
The FOMC’s next meeting wraps up on January 28 where Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce the committee’s rate decision, as well as give an overview of the current economic outlook.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.26%
|6.19%
|+0.07%
|15-year fixed
|5.63%
|5.56%
|+0.07%
|5/1 ARM
|5.51%
|5.64%
|-0.13%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.53%
|6.52%
|+0.01%
Rates accurate as of 01/27/2026.These rates the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of January 27, 2026 at 06:30 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.07%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.26 percent, an increase of 0.07 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.20 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $73.96 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.54 over what it would have been last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.07%
The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.63 percent, up 0.07 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $98.88 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.
5/1 ARM rate retreats
0.13%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.51 percent, down 0.13 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.51 percent would cost approximately $68.21 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.01%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.53 percent, up 0.01 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.39 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $0.08 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.08 per $100,000 compared to last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate declines
0.02%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.53 percent, down 0.02 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.62 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $68.21 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.13 compared with last week.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates have fallen from the high marks reached at the beginning of 2025, which reached 7.19% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.40% for a 15-year fixed, according to Bankrate data.
Learn more: Mortgage rate history: 1970s to today
How to get a low mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are some tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you can get a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a score of 780 or higher. Here are some ways to help increase your score before you apply for a mortgage.
- Put more money down. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate, but you think rates might rise before you find a home, consider locking in your offer or inquiring about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but you can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.